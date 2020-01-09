Known for its budget smartphones in India, Realme has launched yet another product 5i for INR 8,999.

The Chinese handset maker’s new phone comes with quad-camera rear set-up, sunrise design inspired by the power, and is set to go on sale on January 15 on Flipkart and their official website: realme.com.

“We are happy that over 5.5 million customers have enjoyed our realme 5 series and the newest addition realme 5i will further solidify our budget quad-camera category. Our customers will be provided with stunning design, bigger view along with bigger storage. We have equipped Realme 5 series with the best-in-class processors, designs and camera experience to deliver unmatched user experience,” Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India, said in a statement.

5i runs Android 9.0 with the company’s own ColorOS 6.1 operating system (OS) on top and will be upgraded to Android 10 with ColorOS 7 by May.

Available in Forest Green and Aqua Blue colours, realme 5i comes in a single 4GB + 64GB configuration variant and packs 5,000mAh battery. Equipped with reverse charging, the smartphone houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE octa-core chipset and offers an AI quad-camera setup with 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens (8MP), main camera (12MP), portrait sensor (2MP) and ultra-macro lens (2MP), and an AI front camera (8MP).



The handset has 4k video and 240 fps slow-motion shooting and video modes with EIS that support wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle shooting.



The smartphone has 6.52-inch mini-drop full display and the mini-drop is 39 per cent smaller than the previous dewdrop design, to achieve an 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio. According to the company, the brand-new sunlight display technology makes the whole display vivid, even in strong lighting conditions.



*Edited from an IANS report.