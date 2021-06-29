Samsung's new F series smartphone -- Galaxy F22 -- will be launched in India in the second week of July, according to an IANS report.



The smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth performance.



Galaxy F22 is speculated to come with a massive 6000mAh battery to ensure that the lifestyle needs of Gen Z and millennial consumers are met.



It will sport a 48MP quad-camera set-up to capture detailed shots, the sources added.



Galaxy F is Samsung's India-specific smartphone series for which Samsung has tied up with Flipkart. Galaxy F smartphones also sell on Samsung Online Store and leading retail stores.



Samsung has launched a series of Galaxy F smartphones in India this year, including Galaxy F62, Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F02s. It will be Samsung's fourth Galaxy F Series smartphone to launch in India this year.



Galaxy F portfolio is a growing brand from Samsung and has become extremely popular among Gen Z and millennial consumers looking for powerful devices from Samsung.

*Edited from an IANS report