According to reports, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad Bin Salman got a mobile phone of the Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos hacked in 2018.



However, reports suggest that there is “no knowledge of what was taken from the phone or how it was used” but claimed that “large amounts of data were exfiltrated from Bezos’ phone within hours.”



Bezos’ phone reportedly got hacked after he received a WhatsApp message “apparently been sent from the personal account of the crown prince”. A leading media organisation said that the “encrypted message from the number is believed to have included a malicious file that infiltrated the phone of the world's richest man, according to the results of digital forensic analysis.”



The analysis found it “highly probable” that the intrusion into the phone was triggered by an infected video file sent from the account of the Saudi heir to Bezos, reports said.

*Edited from an IANS report.