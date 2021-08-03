Dell unveils Alienware m15 R5 and Alienware m15 R6 laptops in India

Dell launched two new laptops -- Alienware m15 R5 and Alienware m15 R6 -- in India.



With support for the AMD Ryzen R7-5800 H-Series Mobile Processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs, the Alienware m15 R5 is the first Alienware notebook engineered with AMD processors and NVIDIA graphics, suitable for creation and entertainment, the company said in a statement.



The Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop is the first device powered with 11th generation Intel Core processors and accompanied by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series graphics, it added.



The Alienware m15 R6 offers the Core i7-11800H Tiger Lake-H CPU. Graphics options range from the NVIDIA RTX 3060 to the RTX 3080 Laptop GPUs which offer the Dynamic Boost feature up to 10W.



It comes with a standard Alienware mSeries 4-Zone AlienFX RGB keyboard with 1.7mm key travel which includes anti-ghosting technology. The Alienware HD (1280x720 resolution) camera supports dual-array microphones with Windows Hello IR for biometric experiences.



As the new Alienware laptops come with a lot of firsts, the m15 R5 and R6 combine cutting-edge technologies and new design features to deliver an immersive experience, the company said.

*Edited from an IANS report