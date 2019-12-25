Fitness enthusiasts, listen up! After smartphones, Realme is now ready to enter the smart fitness band sector.

In the latest episode of AskMadhav on YouTube, CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed that the company is working on a fitness band. He revealed that the band will release in the first half of 2020. He said, “I can see a lot of anticipation. Don’t consider Realme just only as a smartphone brand.”

Earlier this month, Realme launched its first truely wireless earbuds in India. “We aim to become India’s largest tech lifestyle brand, and I respect the demand of our fans. We have got some outstanding products in our portfolio, like the Realme Buds Wireless, Realme Buds Air, and the power banks, and even Realme PaySa as a financial app. You will see many more products coming soon…. Talking about the fitness band, I will definitely say it is in the works, and you might see one in the first half of 2020,” he added.

However, Madhav didn’t reveal features or release date of the band. Additionally, he confirmed that old devices like the Realme C1, U1 and others will not get Android 10, but said that they will continue to get new features like Dark Mode.

*Edited from an IANS report.