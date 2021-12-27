A new fitness ring to be launched at CES 2022

CES 2022 in Las Vegas will feature a ring that claims to measure your health data to monitor health and, hopefully, chronic diseases in the future.



The ring by health tech company Movano will measure basic metrics, including heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen levels, steps, and calories burned.



After reading the data, the ring will "take a more proactive approach to mitigating the risks of chronic disease", reports The Verge.



The wearable, which still needs US FDA clearance, can predict and reveal, via its smartphone app, how your exercise habits impact your sleeping patterns and more.



There is already one such ring called the Oura Ring, along with Whoop and Fitbit, that scans sleep and recovery data.



However, Movano says it wants its insights to be more actionable than other available products.



*Edited from an IANS report