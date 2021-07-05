Garmin launches two new smartwatches in the Venu series

Garmin India launched two new GPS smartwatches in its Venu series. These new models come with stainless steel bezel and a comfortable silicone band.

The Venu 2 and Venu 2S smartwatches come with a 45mm watch case and a 40mm watch case, respectively. The smartwatches feature more than 25 built-in sports applications with preloaded enhanced high-intensity workouts, animated cardio, strength, yoga, and Pilates.



"The Venu and Venu SQ have received an impressive response from our customers in India and other parts of the world. To advance the fitness regime of our customers, we have brought in the new Venu 2 and Venu 2S to guide the users with their workouts and drive them towards an active lifestyle," said Ali Rizvi, Director, Garmin India.



The Venu series offer Corning Gorilla Glass 3 touchscreen with AMOLED display, a new Health Snapshot feature providing an in-depth report of the workout, enhanced battery life with rapid battery recharge, and a new battery saver mode.



The latest edition of the Venu series comes with the 'Snapshot' feature, enabling the users to log a 2-minute session to record key health stats, including heart rate, heart rate variability, Pulse Ox2, respiration, and stress, generating a report via the Garmin Connect app to monitor the statistics, the company said in a statement.



The smartwatches are integrated with a wide range of features ranging from respiration tracking, Pulse Ox sensor, body battery energy monitoring, stress tracking, pregnancy, and menstrual cycle monitoring, sleep monitoring, and other additional health monitoring metrics to track the users' fitness goals and progress.



Users can enjoy an enhanced battery life of up to 11 days in smartwatch mode and up to 8 hours in GPS mode on the Venu 2 and 10 days on smartwatch mode and up to 7 hours in GPS mode on Venu 2S and with rapid recharging, the company said.

