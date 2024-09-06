Galleries

Ralph Lauren rolls out signature 'Americana' at the Hamptons

Lauren mixed the Ralph Lauren Collection, Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren and children's wear for an extra-long show a day ahead of the official start of New York Fashion Week
Kacey Musgraves (left), David Lauren and Lauren Bush Lauren attend the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week (Sept. 5, 2024) at Khalily Stables in Bridgehampton, NYAP / Charles Sykes
Ralph Lauren took to Hamptons horse country for a rollout of his signature 'Americana' featuring first lady Jill Biden, Usher and Colman Domingo on his front row and Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and a bevy of adorable kids on his runway.

Horses and riders meandered Thursday night in a nearby field behind a white picket fence at a tony equestrian complex in Bridgehampton as Lauren showed bright tennis whites, baby blue dresses and jackets, and bright orange, green and yellow looks for men, women and the aforementioned tots.

First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden attends the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week on Sept. 5, 2024, at Khalily Stables in Bridgehampton, NYAP / Charles Sykes
Anna Wintour (left), Tom Hiddleston and First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden attend the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week on Sept. 5, 2024, at Khalily Stables in Bridgehampton, NYAP / Charles Sykes
Usher (left) and David Lauren attend the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week on Sept. 5, 2024, at Khalily Stables in Bridgehampton, NYAP / Charles Sykes
Christy Turlington (left) and Naomi Campbell walk the runway during the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week on Sept. 5, 2024, at Khalily Stables in Bridgehampton, NYAP / Charles Sykes
Justin Theroux watches the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week on Sept. 5, 2024, at Khalily Stables in Bridgehampton, NYAP / Charles Sykes
Brandon Sklenar attends the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week on Sept. 5, 2024, at Khalily Stables in Bridgehampton, NYAP / Charles Sykes

Lauren, taking his bow with Biden at his side, has fond memories of the Hamptons, where he maintains a home and visited as a child. For his spring 2025 show, a day ahead of the official start of New York Fashion Week, he chose Khalily Stables, a state-of-the-art, 19-acre equestrian compound of stalls, barns, riding arenas and grassy paddocks.

New York Fashion Week: Ralph Lauren brings Americana to the Hamptons with a star-studded show
Couturier Manish Malhotra’s latest wedding collection Evara evokes a mix of luxe elegance and heritage craft
Ralph Lauren
New York Fashion Week

