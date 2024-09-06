Ralph Lauren rolls out signature 'Americana' at the Hamptons

Ralph Lauren took to Hamptons horse country for a rollout of his signature 'Americana' featuring first lady Jill Biden, Usher and Colman Domingo on his front row and Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and a bevy of adorable kids on his runway.

Horses and riders meandered Thursday night in a nearby field behind a white picket fence at a tony equestrian complex in Bridgehampton as Lauren showed bright tennis whites, baby blue dresses and jackets, and bright orange, green and yellow looks for men, women and the aforementioned tots.