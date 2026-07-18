Galleries

10 Priyanka Chopra performances every movie lover should revisit

Priyanka Chopra has given us some power-packed performances to remember, across genres, that deserve to be celebrated
10 Priyanka Chopra performances every movie lover should revisit
10 Priyanka Chopra performances every movie lover should revisit
Updated on

As our Desi girl turns 44 on July 18, 2026, we are throwing it back to some of Priyanka Chopra's most memorable performances in Indian cinema that not only show her diverse range as an immensely talented actress but her determination and ability to reinvent herself with every role.

From a seductress and scheming entrepreneur in Aitraaz to a mother devoted to protecting her terminally ill daughter in The Sky is Pink, Priyanka has personified grit and grace in every role she has played on screen.

On her birthday, here's our pick of the actress' ten movie roles that we will never get tired of watching.

Priyanka Chopra in Barfi
Barfi! (2012): As Jhilmil Chatterjee, a pure-hearted autistic girl, Priyanka delivered one of her strongest and more nuanced performances in this movie
Priyanka Chopra in Fashion
Fashion (2008): She won the National Award for Best Actress for playing Meghna Mathur, a troubled model from a small town who must adapt to the harsh realities of the industry
Priyanka Chopra in Aitraaz
Aitraaz (2004): Here, the actress played a negative character, Sonia Roy, and impressed with her portrayal of a conniving corporate boss
Priyanka Chopra in 7 Khoon Maaf
7 Khoon Maaf (2011): Priyanka is brilliant as Susanna Anna-Marie Johannes in this film, a mysterious woman who is in search of the perfect husband
Priyanka Chopra in Don
Don (2006): A determined and revenge-thristy woman, as Roma, she was fierce and emotionally complex
Priyanka Chopra in Mary Kom
Mary Kom (2014): In this biopic, the actress played the legendary Indian boxer Mary Kom, perfectly bringing out the physical and emotional challenges of a mother who is chasing sporting history
Priyanka Chopra in Kaminey
Kaminey (2009): As the fiesty Marathi girl, Sweety Bhope, Priyanka offered something different in this movie with her edgy portrayal of a young girl caught in the Mumbai underworld
Priyanka Chopra in Bajirao Mastani
Bajirao Mastani (2015): Priyanka Chopra stunned as the dignified and graceful Kashibai, the first wife of Peshwa Bajirao who goes on to marry Mastani
Priyanka Chopra in Dil Dhadakne Do
Dil Dhadakne Do (2015): The actress played Ayesha, a smart, self-made entrepreneur navigating an unhappy marriage and a dysfunctional family, looking to find her true self
Priyanka Chopra in The Sky Is Pink
The Sky Is Pink (2019): In this intensely emotional movie, Priyanka plays Aditi Chaudhary, a strong and devoted mother who navigates life and family while dealing with her terminally ill daughter

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

10 Priyanka Chopra performances every movie lover should revisit
10 times Priyanka Chopra proved she's a true fashion powerhouse
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra best movie roles