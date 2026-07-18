10 Priyanka Chopra performances every movie lover should revisit

As our Desi girl turns 44 on July 18, 2026, we are throwing it back to some of Priyanka Chopra's most memorable performances in Indian cinema that not only show her diverse range as an immensely talented actress but her determination and ability to reinvent herself with every role.

From a seductress and scheming entrepreneur in Aitraaz to a mother devoted to protecting her terminally ill daughter in The Sky is Pink, Priyanka has personified grit and grace in every role she has played on screen.

On her birthday, here's our pick of the actress' ten movie roles that we will never get tired of watching.