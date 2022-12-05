Here is how breakfast has evolved in India

What's for breakfast is always the first thought that comes to mind when we wake up. However, the transition into the most significant meal of the day as we know it now was not always a part of our (India's) daily routine or culture.

An early morning meal was not very common in India until the 14th century. For us, meals didn't start until around noon. A nighttime supper, which used to be lighter than the midday meal, was the only other substantial meal. This method worked best for people then because the majority of the population were land-owning farmers and gatherers.

Things began to change as employment became more common in the country. People who worked on other people's farms, houses, or mills started scheduling time for a morning snack, as opposed to earlier when it was solely the case for youngsters, the old, and the sick. By the time The East India Company embarked on its expedition to India in the 19th century, breakfast had been popularised in Europe since the 17th century, when the continent first discovered coffee, tea, and chocolate. In the Occidental social elite circles of the time, before beginning their day, people would gather at their tables for breakfast. Additionally, during this period, crackers rose in popularity and breakfast cereals were created. And with that, the era of breakfast items that are ready to eat for sale began.

In the interim, regional foods developed in India expressly to be enjoyed for breakfast. Poha, parantha, suji ka halwa, upma, puri-sabji, samosa, chole bhature, dhokla, kachori, chilla, etc. started to frequently show up on our breakfast plates in the North. Different types of idli, vadai, dosa, upma, etc. started to be served in the South along with a variety of chutneys, rasams, and sambars to be enjoyed in the morning.

The breakfast menu in Indian homes has remained largely consistent over time, even though so many other aspects of our lives are changing drastically. Rarely were these labour-intensive, carefully made treats substituted with bowls of cereal with milk, oats, or muesli. These are reportedly more nutrient-dense than the popular Indian breakfast staples, yet are incredibly simple to prepare in the mornings when everyone is busy (they are typically packed ready-to-eat these days).

But over time, factors such as the busy schedules of family matriarchs, the desire for convenience, shifting tastes, etc. have started to increase demand for breakfast food that is ready to eat, even in India. The market for ready-to-eat food products saw a boom in 2020, led by rising demand from emerging nations due to factors including rising disposable incomes, more purchasing power, etc. And not only is this tendency here to stay, but it will also continue to increase rapidly until 2027, at a CAGR of 5.5 percent, state reports. The Asia Pacific region, which is thought to be the fastest-growing market, is driving this exponential growth bubble.

