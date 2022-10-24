Here are some reasons why you should never skip your breakfast

What is the first thing that the majority of individuals think about when they wake up in the morning? It usually pertains to breakfast and choosing to do this is among the best thing you can do for the entire day. Because breaking the fast is essential for having the energy to start the day off right after fasting for an average of 6 to 8 hours while you sleep.

Also read: Here are five health benefits of blended cooking oils

A nutritious and hearty meal is the fuel that gives your body the nutrients and minerals it needs to replenish its energy and gives you the boost you need to return to work. Here's a closer look at why you should make sure to always prioritise your first meal of the day.

Regularly skipping breakfast is a diet sin if you are serious about reducing weight. The practice of eating a healthy, filling breakfast soon after waking up will help you control your hunger throughout the day. This further reduces your likelihood of overeating and enables you to carefully choose healthful foods for your other meals. Therefore, if you are watching your weight, a healthy breakfast is not just the only way to prevent obesity, it is also the only way.

A nutritious breakfast not only gets your day started and maintains your health, but it also lowers your long-term risk of developing heart disease. According to studies, skipping breakfast increases the risk of clogged arteries. Additionally, it makes other lifestyle disorders like high cholesterol, hypertension, obesity, and many others more likely, all of which increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Studies have also shown that eating breakfast lowers your risk of developing diabetes because it minimises blood insulin spikes and prevents the development of insulin resistance. On the other hand, persistent insulin resistance brought on by routinely skipping breakfast has been linked to the development of Type 2 Diabetes. The most surefire method to develop Type 2 Diabetes is to skip breakfast, which causes your body's insulin levels to plummet and surge quickly after lunch.

Regular breakfast consumption provides your brain with the required energy boost, making you psychologically more alert than those who skip it. Your short-term memory will improve, giving you better concentration and higher levels of productivity.

Every time you skip breakfast, you always feel hungry later and are more tempted by junk food than you would have been had you had a healthy breakfast. This is a direct consequence of decision fatigue, which results from hunger and poor energy. So always have a substantial breakfast to maintain optimal blood sugar, insulin, and energy levels. Eating breakfast helps maintain consistent brain performance throughout the day since it replenishes your body's glucose levels. By constantly developing the habit of eating breakfast on time, you can effectively speed up your metabolism.

A healthy breakfast is also more likely to help you achieve your body's daily requirements for essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals than a breakfast that is skipped. You will be well-prepared for the day ahead if your breakfast contains protein, whole grains, unpolished legumes, low-fat dairy, and a tonne of fresh fruits and veggies.

Also read: Here are some health tips based on Ayurvedic principles for a guilt-free Diwali

The fact that breakfast is regarded as the most essential meal of the day is not an accident. Anyone serious about preserving excellent health, maintaining healthy body weight, and preventing the majority of chronic lifestyle diseases must make it a regular ritual to set aside time each morning and have a filling, healthy breakfast right after waking up.