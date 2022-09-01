Indian Ayurvedic beauty brand Inveda launches the Kumkumadi Tailam body care range boasting regenerative qualities 

Indian Ayurvedic beauty brand Inveda has come a long way ever since it started a couple of years back. Their specially curated holistic beauty products are designed to give the skin and hair a rejuvenating treatment through therapeutic ingredients. From their illustrious list of skin and hair care products including creams, moisturisers, face serums, and scrubs for overall skin treatment to their hair care range of hair oil, shampoo, and conditioner, there isn’t anything that you will not find under the brand.

Adding to their list of products is their recently launched Kumkumadi Tailam Body Care Combo in the body and bath segment. Known for making vegan products, the body care duo is enriched with Kumkumadi oil, an ayurvedic concoction of herbs that promises a magical remedy for uplifting skin health and treating skin issues. The combo is curated with the goodness of natural ingredients that soothes skin and replenishes it. Apart from Kumkumadi tailam, the products have saffron, turmeric extracts, and pretty much everything that our grandmothers have been advising for glowing skin. We tried the combo and it really hydrates well and gives glowing skin. We also liked the therapeutic fragrance of the shower gel while the body lotion was hydrating enough for all day at work.

The 400ml packaging of each product with a total price of Rs 720, the shower gel and body lotion combo also claims to prevent skin issues such as uneven tone, dark spots, sun tan, skin infection, and more. It also gives a deep cleaning while treating dead skin cells and balancing the sebum level and reducing blemishes leaving the skin deeply nourished and rejuvenated.