Monsoon care: these three products are a complete solution to get nourishing hair this monsoon

Monsoon is officially here, at least on the West Coast and all across the North! And while it brings a much-needed respite from the scorching heat, the humidity that it brings along wreaks havoc on our hair and scalp. If you struggle with frizziness and hair fall during the rainy season and haven’t figured out the right product which can solve all your problems, then we have got you covered. Here are three Ayurvedic hair care products that promise to give the required nutrition to your hair from the inside out.

90 Days miracle oil and mask

With the goodness of ingredients such as extra virgin olive oil, fenugreek, organic soap berries and more Tribe Concept’s 90 Day Miracle Oil is designed to boost hair volume and texture. The oil promises to make your hair more substantial from the roots, prevent breakage, add an extra layer of protein to the hair and even remove mild dandruff. Price: 799. Pair this oil with Root Strengthening and Conditioning Hair Mask which is enriched with raw and promising ingredients like Bhringraj, Hibiscus, and Liquorice which promise to help extensively in making your hair strong from the roots and enhancing the texture and quality of your hair, thus promoting hair growth and acts as an excellent hair conditioner. Price: 649. thetribeconcepts.com

Ayouthveda Anti-Hair Fall Tonic Kit

This anti-hair fall kit contains protein hair oil, anti-hair fall tonic and anti-hair fall shampoo. The products are free from harsh chemicals, parabens, and artificial colour. The Master Hair Tonic is a two-in-one hair regimen for healthy hair growth. It is blended with 42 botanicals, onion juice, natural proteins, and essential oils that help to improve hair growth, strengthen hair cuticles and control premature hair fall. The Protein Hair Oil is a blend of protein-rich natural oils and herbs and is power-packed with abundant proteins, vitamins and minerals that nourish hair roots deeply. The Anti Hair Fall Shampoo is infused with herbal extracts, juices and essential oils that help to achieve healthy hair. It also promises to keep your hair clean and strengthens hair follicles. Price: 999. ayouthveda.com

Plix Wholefood Biotin

Whole Food Biotin 10000mcg+ Natural Sesbania for Hair, Skin and Nails is a plant-based and natural product. The Plix Wholefood Biotin promises to prevent hair fall and hair thinning. Extracted from 10,000 mcg + natural Sesbania, this product claims to make hair shinier and also restores hair elasticity. It comes in water-soluble effervescent tablets offering a refreshing watermelon flavour. Price: 1,199. plixlife.com

