 A few thoughtful gifting ideas for every type of sibling

From festive gift hampers to luxurious leather accessories and smartwatches, our selection of gifting options has something in store for everyone.

Chumbak Smartwatch

Chumbak’s new range of Smartwatch seamlessly integrates with smartphones via App, enabling real-time notifications for calls, messages, and other push notifications. With its remote camera control feature, capturing perfect selfies or group photos is now easier than ever. The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling,100+ customisable watch faces, lightweight with a 1.83-inch HD display, and 24 x 7 Health tracking to monitor menstrual cycle, blood oxygen, heart rate, and BP. The watch seamlessly integrates with Android 5.0, IOS 9.0, or above.

Available on Amazon Fashion, and Chumbak Website.

Priced at Rs 2,499.

Also read: Ways to achieve a sophisticated and modern Bohemian-inspired décor

Imara

Imara's ethnic wear collection

Imara’s ethnic wear collection showcases a diverse range of outfits like saris, salwar suits, lehengas, and kurtis. They feature intricate embroidery, embellishments, and rich fabrics, reflecting a fusion of traditional craftsmanship and modern silhouettes. The brand is known for quality, attention to detail, and ability to stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends. Imara aims to provide women with versatile and fashionable clothing options that can be worn for various occasions, whether it's a formal event, a casual outing, or a festive celebration.

Available online.

Haldiram

Haldiram offers a diverse array of Rakhi hampers, sweets, gift boxes, and assortment of nuts, catering to a wide range of preferences and budgets. With an extensive selection of thoughtfully curated options, there’s something for everyone during this special occasion. Whether it’s elegantly designed gift boxes of traditional sweets, or meticulously crafted hampers that include an assortment of nuts, Haldiram ensures that each offering embodies the essence of Rakhi. From affordable choices to more elaborate selections, their range of products ensures that every sibling’s heartfelt gesture is complemented with a delightful treat, making Rakhi truly memorable for all.

GARRTEN

GARRTEN's luxurious bags

GARRTEN, a luxurious leather accessories brand, has the perfect products to gift your sister. If your sister loves to travel, consider gifting her a backpack and show that you care. The 751 Rolltop Leather Backpack is a modern and all-leather backpack with a roll-top closure, allowing you to adjust its height as needed. Use it normally or unroll it for extra space.

Find the 751 Rolltop Leather Backpack and more on the GARRTEN website.

Priced at Rs 27,900.

Voylla

A statement piece from Voylla's beautiful jewellery collection

Voylla’s jewellery is the ideal gift for your sister this Raksha Bandhan. With its exquisite designs and high-quality craftsmanship, Voylla offers a wide range of jewellery pieces that cater to various tastes and styles. From elegant, traditional pieces to contemporary and trendy accessories, there’s something special for every sister. Make her feel cherished and loved with Voylla’s unique and beautiful jewellery collection, a perfect way to celebrate the bond of love and affection on this auspicious occasion.

Available online.

Also read: Dusaan makes shopping for your home easy

FOReT

This Raksha Bandhan, gift ethically from FOReT, a premier sustainable vegan-friendly fashion brand rooted in nature. With a focus on simplicity, diversity, and sustainability, their collection boasts stylish wallets, laptop bags, handbags, and jewellery, making impactful fashion statements. Embracing a planet-first mindset, they prioritise natural, cruelty-free fibers, offering a unique gifting option that aligns with eco-conscious values. Choose FOReT to celebrate this bond with timeless, bold, and responsible fashion choices.

Price starting at Rs 999.

Available online.