Dusaan makes shopping for your home easy

Dusaan, an Indian homegrown marketplace that provides premium home decor at affordable prices, have 150+ brands, including 10+ international brands across 40+ categories under their umbrella and are only expanding further.

Simran Kohli, the Founder of Dusaan Retail Technologies, promotes Dusaan as a destination for affordable, premium home furnishings. She started her career at McKinsey and Company – working on coveted clients in finance and banking, private equity, and industrials. She later became an investor at Sequoia Capital and focused on early-stage consumer companies, and eventually started her own company.

Her vision for Dusaan Retail Technologies is to make the user’s experience easy and smooth when shopping for their home, and for the marketplace to become the go-to destination for everything home. She aims at doing that by providing all home furnishings in one space.

It was co-founded with Moulshree Aggarwal, (both founders were ex VCs) after seeing a wave of opportunity in the home furnishings industry. Within six months of making the brand operational, they now have thousands of happy customers and more than 15,000 products listed on the marketplace. There are more than 150+ coveted brands listed on Dusaan, which includes top international names as well.

Simran Kohli, , the Founder of Dusaan Retail Technologies, speaks to Indulge about what make the e-commerce platform unique, inspiration behind the venture, future plans and more.

What makes Dusaan unique when compared to other e-commerce platforms?

Dusaan is a meticulously established and unique platform that deeply comprehends the special bond you share with your home. With us, you can explore a handpicked selection of top-notch brands from all over India, allowing you to bring home products that resonate with your style and preferences. Dusaan prides itself on its distinctive blend of convenience, rigorous quality checks, and thoughtful curation, setting it apart from the rest. Given that not everyone has home decor expertise, Dusaan helps customers design their classic living spaces entrancingly.

Floral jute baskets

What was the inspiration behind this venture?

The home decor industry is a $10 billion industry and growing, yet 85% of it is still unorganised. More than just a place to live, a person’s home is also a blank canvas on which they can showcase their artistic flair. At Dusaan, we want to provide a one-stop destination for all things home. Curating a home should be a joyful experience, but it ends up being a hectic one. Thus, we aim to bring the best quality products to all homeowners at affordable prices while also spoiling them with amazing choices. It’s a truly personalised design journey that will make your space a true reflection of your taste and personality. It can be started by visiting the Dusaan website, where you will find an unrivalled selection of home furnishings and decor items.

Did you face any challenges?

There are unique challenges that come with being a novice in the field. Firstly, acquiring new customers for the platform and then converting them into loyal customers; secondly, bringing on reliable, high-calibre vendors. The home decor industry can be difficult because there are many well-established businesses and new competitors who are constantly vying for market share. However, keeping in mind the various expectations and preferences of customers in this field, we are willing to offer comprehensive solutions to these challenges and provide clients with the best products accessible.

In your opinion, what are the must-have features of a great e-commerce platform?

To provide your clients with a fantastic shopping experience, your e-commerce platform absolutely must possess the qualities listed below.

● Simplified navigation: Online shopping should be an easy experience, as the customer has shown interest and is spending time going through the platform. The homepage, catalogue, product page, etc. should be easy to navigate for customers to find exactly what they are looking for.

● Wide collection: A wide collection is essential for e-commerce because it caters to diverse preferences, meets customer expectations, enhances satisfaction, capitalises on trends, and provides a competitive advantage. It also offers cross-selling opportunities, addresses seasonal demand, and facilitates international reach while providing valuable data insights for informed decision-making.

What are some of the unique brands that are featured at your site?

● Joseph Joseph: Born in 2003 in England, Joseph Joseph has simple, brilliant, and thoughtful designs that make daily tasks faster and more efficient. From kitchen tools to kitchen organisation, one can unlock much superior performance by using them.

● Madehome: It’s a sustainable kitchenware brand that curates products with natural materials like neem wood. The brand aims to bring customers back to their roots and enjoy wholesome serveware.

● House of Banjara: The House of Banjara is the essence of Boho living with artisanal decor, creating a truly sophisticated and unique experience for your home. Their curated collection embodies the Bohemian spirit, blending intricate craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics to offer a diverse range of sophisticated decor pieces.

● Ministry of Decor: The Ministry of Decor provides carefully crafted and manufactured home decor products through a team of experts in innovation, design, aesthetics, and quality. The brand was born with a vision to provide high-end boutique products that won’t burn your pocket.

Which e-commerce trend do you consider essential?

In our opinion, the most significant e-commerce trend that we consider essential is curation, which allows online retailers to tailor product offerings to individual customer preferences. With the overwhelming number of products available online, customers often face decision fatigue and information overload. Curation helps streamline the shopping process by presenting a thoughtfully selected collection of products, making it easier for customers to find what they are looking for quickly.

Are you doing something special on handloom day?

We’ll put together a unique assortment of handloom goods, such as rugs, table runners, floor mats, etc. This collection will be prominently featured on our online storefronts. In addition to celebrating Handloom Day, we also want to show our consumers how much we value them and their choices and emphasise how important the handloom industry is to the socioeconomic development of the entire country. As a home decor company, we cherish and believe in the beauty of handloom textiles, and we want to pass this legacy on to future generations.

