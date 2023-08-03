Ways to achieve a sophisticated and modern Bohemian-inspired décor

Bohemian style is currently in and there is no doubt about it. Be it accessories, apparel, home décor, or interiors – you name it, and you will notice how the boho style is ruling the market. While it is undeniable that rustic, minimalist and traditional interior styles are currently the most sought-after, the bohemian theme has its own charm. It is likely to appeal to those with a penchant for different artistic expressions, cultures, colours, and influences.

Palash Agrawal, chief design officer of Vedas Exports, shares some tips on giving your home a bohemian makeover. If your taste in home décor resonates with this style, our detailed guide on adding a bohemian touch to your interiors will help you.

Suhani Nickel Planter from Vedas Exports

Disclaimer: be prepared to embrace newness because the boho style often bends conventional décor rules to deliver fun, modest, and vibrant looks.

First, Favour the Boho Fixtures

Your fixtures and furniture can make or break the look of your space. From rustic, rattan lounges and hand-carved wooden side-tables to butterfly chairs and Moroccan leather poofs, the options are many and will be the perfect elements to showcase your love for all things bohemian. Thus, opting for neutral and earthy pieces is essential, as they are pleasing to the eye and can be put together quickly. The important tip here is to opt for these fixtures in earthy tones like ivory, beige, deep brown, and light grey.

Make Way for Hanging Chairs and an Indoor Hammock

Can anything be more laid-back and bohemian than an indoor hammock and rattan hanging chairs? If you have a spacious living room or an expansive balcony, make the best use of it by hanging a hammock to lend a tropical vibe. You may install wooden swings at one of the corners of your room for that extra touch of bohemian paradise. The key is to retain these décor elements in their natural, raw form to bring out their rustic textures and colours.

Ekta Beige & Gold Planter set of two

Don’t Shy Away from Going Bold

Boho interior look thrives on using bold colours, prints, elements, and textures. So, how about creating a statement boho wall instead of doing up the entire house? The wall can depict a combination of unframed portraits, metallic mirrors, wooden or metallic bookshelf, and showpieces from different parts of the world. This wall will prove to be a canvas to demonstrate your creative taste. To put this wall together, hang a pair or more pendant lights to add brightness to the decor.

Go Generous with Greens

The bohemian theme is incomplete without an abundance of greens. So, visit a nearby nursery to purchase a mix of indoor planters like weeping fig, spider plant, and bamboo, and invest in various flower vases to introduce a lush and leafy freshness to your home. The vibrancy of the plants and a pop of colour extended by fresh flowers and tall vases from a décor brand like Vedas Exports will help keep the look of the house new, earthy, and modern while setting a visual texture to the space. You can also add a tent to complete the look.

Deeva Wall Shelves

Liven Up your Space with Layers

Neutral rugs, carpets, and couch comforters are trending in the home décor space and can go a long way in sprucing up your bohemian theme. In the case of the former, you can either opt for a piece that covers the entire floor length, or pick a small one in a circular shape that can be placed underneath the center table, or amid two couches. Moroccan rugs, pompom blankets, Thailand’s kilim lumbar pillows, and Indonesia’s Borneo woven baskets will elevate your boho-inspired décor style. You can invest in Indian Kantha quilts and use them as couch throws. If you travel often, consider buying these elements locally to retain their originality.

Conclusion

Bohemian style, as a concept, can be very confusing and wide-ranging. Do not get swayed away by this category’s extensive product range. Know where to add which designs and elements of what sizes and shapes, and when to hold your temptations!