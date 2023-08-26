Raksha Bandhan Gifts Galore

From festive wear and jewellery to exquisite range of handcrafted, and eco-friendly products, here is a gifting guide for you to pick and choose this Raksha Bandhan.

Fashion: House of Nivedita

Nivedita embodies the essence of Indian festive wear with meticulously woven textiles, intricate beadwork, and vibrant designs. Her festive collection, influenced by geometry and precise cutting, offers an edgy and unique choice for this season.

Price: On request.

Available Online.

Accessories: Tiesta

Customise your siblings’ footwear from this high quality, handmade, vegan, luxury shoe brand. Crafted with precision, each pair embraces your feet, promising a day of festivities without compromise as it gives the best of comfort and fashion forward products.

Price: On request.

Available online.

Jewellery: Kotawala

From elegant bracelets symbolising the unbreakable bond, to timeless watches signifying endless moments, Kotawala’s intricately crafted jewellery and thoughtful gift sets are perfect for expressing your love and protection towards your siblings.

Price: On request.

Available online.

H. Ajoomal Fine Jewellery by Harshad Ajoomal

With over 20 years of experience, Harshad Ajoomal is a high-end jewellery designer and craftsman known under his label, H.Ajoomal Fine Jewellery. His creations blend modern techniques and fine craftsmanship.

Price: On request.

Available online.

MK Jewels

MK Jewels is the first and only brand that makes 18K gold and CZ Jewellery. They have been a benchmark for design, craftsmanship, quality, and price since 1999. MK Jewels have launched this Raksha Bandhan a fine and exclusive range of bejewelled Rakhis and Charms to make your festival special.

Price: On request.

Available online.

Beauty: Anahata Organic

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with products from Anahata Organic. Their exquisite range of handcrafted, eco-friendly products are a reflection of the bond you share.

Price: On request.

Available online.

Gifting: Faaya Gifting

Faaya is a design studio that works closely with Indian artisans to craft gifts that are world-inspired. Gifts at Faaya are luxurious pieces that combine the rich heritage of Indian artisans with international aesthetics.

Price: On request

Available online.

Bespoke Resin Decor Products by Artist Madhavi Adalja

Madhavi Adalja is an artist who creates beautiful one-of-a-kind resin art masterpieces like wall art, tables, trays, and lots more. These beautiful pieces made of epoxy resin are handmade and add the perfect modern touch to any interior space.

Price: On request.

Where to buy: Instagram