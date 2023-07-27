Here are some amazing things that you can add to your list to celebrate Barbie Month.

1. Ritual Daily

Try out this wonderful Barbie Latte and Iced Barbie & Barbie Frappuccino from Ritual Daily Coffee with your friends, and don’t miss to tag your barbie squad.

Available till July end at their Pali Hill cafe only!

Iced Barbie & Barbie Frappuccino from Ritual Daily Coffee

2. HK basics

Add this amazing Barbie pink EarPod to the bucket list right away to protect your precious earpods to watch Barbie movie later.

Function: Waterproof, Dirt-Resistant and Shock Protective

Material: High-Quality Soft IMD

Design: Silicon Wired Sling Hook AirPod case

Compatible: AirPods 1 /2 Case and AirPods Pro Case .

3. Good Indian

For the women who love to get cozy after a sweat session, these baby pink supersoft sports bras are a dream come true. The fabric will keep her warm on even the coldest winter and the jogger style is chic enough to wear outside the house to lunch or while running errands after a workout.

Maintain your focus and perform your best with this extensively tested sports bra. Its unique stitch reduces chafing and re-engineerd design provides even more comfort.

Good Indian baby pink supersoft sports bra

4. The Tinted Story

These sensational baby pink sunglasses with tinted lenses make them the best bet for an afternoon fete. You can wear it with your casual outfits to give it a Barbie touch.