Light up your loved ones’ Diwali with these exclusive gift hampers

Diwali and Bhai Dooj are here and with that, the expectations of an amazing gift are also here. Don't know what to gift your loved ones yet? From gourmet cake to flavoured dry fruits to a range of perfumes, here are some options you can choose from:



The Body Shop’s Diwali gifting collection

The Body Shop, a Britain-based international ethical beauty brand, is an ideal destination to make your Diwali and your loved ones’ brighter with its extensive gifting range. From vegan body butter to hand creams, perfect for the upcoming winter season, to refreshing shower gels and enchanting fragrances, The Body Shop presents an ideal selection for festive gifting. These gift sets are not only ethically sourced but also leave a social impact through The Body Shop's Community Fair Trade, helping in employment opportunities and fair wages to the local communities.

So this festive season, 'Spark A Change' with The Body Shop's thoughtfully curated Gifting kits! Here are a few of the many gifting choices the brand offers:



Lather & Slather British Rose Gift Bag: INR 1,445

Lather & Slather Shea Gift Case: INR 2,890

Protect & Soften Hand Balm Trio: INR 1,595

Their Eau de Parfum’s new floral scent collection includes four fragrances: Full Iris, Full Ylang Ylang, Full Orange and Full Rose: INR 3,995 each

Also read: Indulge in sweet shenanigans with these 7 Diwali hampers by Bengaluru-based restaurants and cafés

Yazu Patisserie's Delectable Festive Gifting Hamper

This Diwali, prepare yourself for a mouth-watering journey of sweet indulgence with Yazu Patisserie's Festive Gifting Hamper. This hamper is a testament to the artistry and craftsmanship of gourmet delights, with each item lovingly crafted to ensure an unforgettable experience. It includes a splendid array of tempting treats that will tantalize your taste buds and add an extra dash of sweetness to your festivities. You can choose individual items or create your own hamper with an assortment of exquisite offerings that include:



Gourmet Cakes: Creamy & decadent, choose from epicurean delights like Chocolate layered cake, Petal cake, Berry Cheesecake etc.

Decadent Brownies: Rich, fudgy, and utterly irresistible.

Assorted Cookies: Buttery, crunchy, and melt-in-your-mouth cookies, perfect for pairing with your favourite beverage.

Biscotti Delights: Crispy, twice-baked perfection for a delightful crunch.

Tea Cakes: A delightful slice of heaven with every bite.

Special Sauces: Elevate your meals with our signature sauces like Burnt Chili Oil and Sichuan sauce

Bomb Piñata: A fun and delicious Diwali special waiting to be revealed.

Address: 9, Raheja Classique, Lokhanwala, Mumbai.

Prices: Starts at INR 390 onwards



Appetize's All-New Festive Trays

Looking for a crunchy and festive snack made from pistachios and roses? Look no further than Appetize, where traditional Indian snacks, mouth fresheners, and palate cleansers are re-imagined in modern forms and packed in pastel sachets for healthy, on-the-go snacking.

Whether you're in the mood for candied pecans, neem and acacia crunch, pecan sandwiches, walnut sandwiches, or spiced nuts to pair with your drinks, Appetize has you covered. These gourmet treats are clean, nourishing, and guilt-free, making them perfect for gifting or bedside snacking.

The entire festive range is handcrafted and curated into tasteful hampers to suit every budget and palate, elevating your snacking experience with nourishing offerings that are beautifully presented in reusable jars and packaging.



Prices for the festive trays start at Rs 1200 onwards

Also read: Wrapped in love! 8 Diwali hamper options to make this festival extra special