Decor trends to consider for a bohemian wedding

Be it a wedding or an intimate party, what people are now looking forward to is an event that is unique, experiential, and beyond extraordinary. Whether intimate or grand, bohemian chic or boho-chic look is what people are aspiring for these days.

A boho-chic wedding theme draws inspiration from the outdoors. It has a gentle, romantic, and lyrical feel to it with a sense of luxury. Earthy tones, natural accents, light materials inspired by nature and the outdoors, natural components like dried palm leaves, and dream catchers can create a dreamy and whimsical atmosphere for a bohemian wedding. It can be made more romantic with the use of light and warm-toned linens, earthy embellishments, and a wide selection of flowers and greenery.

Also Read: A special song for Raghav, customised kaleeras and more: Highlights from Parineeti Chopra's wedding

Also Read: Craft the perfect cozy corner for your ideal study-cum-workstation

In short, a bohemian wedding theme is reminiscent of a storybook set in the woods. And to achieve that look, Kinjal Adodra, creative director and founder, Design HQ, gives us some tips.

Wedding invitations

Use flowing fabric ribbons and natural elements like dried flowers, delicate papers, and leaves to generate a trendy bohemian mood.

Decor

Whether you’re planning a full-on bohemian theme or adding just a few boho elements here and there, like a rug or rattan furniture, highlighting the event with beautiful arrangements of pampas grass, feathers, ferns and wildflowers, linens, and macramé etc will provide a degree of romance to the setting. The beautiful decorations and stunning backdrops, a hallmark of any boho-chic wedding, will make for unforgettable wedding pictures.

Boho inspired menu

A boho wedding is the perfect occasion to serve food from around the world. Guests will remember your wedding longer if you serve them something they never had before. You can plan a simple buffet with dishes from several countries, or work with a catering company to develop a unique menu. Boho feasts are best prepared using ingredients sourced from local farms as any bohemian style is all about artisanal touches, making this a distinctive, one-of-its-kind affair.

Wedding cake

No wedding or reception is complete without a cake. Exclusivity is the buzzword for a boho-style cake. To make the cake delectable and awesome to look at, use colourful decorative elements. A floral themed cake will be just right. You can also add lots of cupcakes adorned with fresh flowers.

Seating arrangements

Boho wedding tablescapes should be homely and inviting without becoming cluttered. With a few large tables, rather than many small ones, will give a cozy and intimate feel to the space.

Choose plush furniture with whimsical details. Also, provide seating arrangements on the floor using huge, bright pillows. A paisley rug or aisle runner is another great way to add to the boho feel of a wedding.

Centrepieces

Boho weddings are all about simplicity. Try floating candles or flower petals in antique, thick glass. Maintain cohesion and take cues from nature wherever possible.

Also read: The Great Eastern Home unveils Naga Art Déco furniture: A homage to a unique culture

A few more rules to keep in mind

Boho is all about breaking rules. Peace, tranquility, nature, spirituality, originality, and nonconformity are part and parcel of the bohemian aesthetic.

Keep these tips in mind as you organise your big day, and pull off a beautiful boho celebration effortlessly