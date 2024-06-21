Discover which Indian city reigns supreme as the ‘binge-watching champion’ according to a new study

A popular furniture brand recently shared fascinating insights into how Indians unwind at home in their survey. Chennai reigned supreme as the ‘binge-watching champion,’ with a whopping 50 per cent of respondents identifying as “serial binge-watchers.” This echoes a 2014 report highlighting Chennai’s love for TV, with residents dedicating more time to it compared to other cities. Home is their haven for epic marathons, with 10-episode sessions not uncommon!

The survey by Godrej Interio titled Homescpaes also revealed a strong sense of nostalgia in Chennai, with 71 per cent cherishing movie night as a tradition to be revived. This highlights the city's love for family entertainment.