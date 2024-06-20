These luxury laundry designs blend aesthetic appeal with functional excellence

These contemporary renditions of the Pichwai will brighten up your homesLaundry rooms are often treated as utilitarian spaces that don’t need any glamorous design touches. But the truth is that the space that houses your washing machine and detergents can be just as dynamic as any other rooms in your home.
Dash Square, a luxury furniture brand, is collaborating with Scavolini, to deliver luxury laundry setups with unparalleled sophistication and grandeur. The aim is to provide homeowners with a seamless, stylish, and highly functional solution for their laundry needs.
Understanding the unique demands of a laundry environment, durable and moisture-resistant materials have been used for the laundry designs. From stainless steel to quartz and laminate, the choice of materials guarantees longevity and resilience against the elements.
The focus is mainly on storage. The modular cabinets allow homeowners to customise storage solutions, fitting any space and meeting all storage needs. Additionally, there is high-quality, adjustable shelving units that provide ample space for detergents, tools, and other supplies, ensuring everything is within reach and well-organised.
To further enhance functionality, there are multi-compartment laundry sorters. These sorters enable pre-sorting of clothes by colour or fabric type, streamlining the laundry process and saving valuable time.
A cohesive colour scheme has been chosen that seamlessly ties the laundry and garage areas together. Neutrals dominate the palette, creating a calm and sophisticated environment. The set is designed with ergonomics in mind. Appliances and work surfaces are positioned at comfortable heights to reduce strain and improve efficiency. A utility sink is also included, providing a convenient spot for handwashing and pre-treating stains.
Amruth Sampige of Dash Square tells us that the aim of this collaboration is to create laundry spaces that blend aesthetic appeal with functional excellence.
“Scavolini's luxury laundry designs stand out with its sleek lines, premium materials, and refined finishes that exude luxury and style, whether contemporary or classic. A standout feature is the integration of advanced washing machines and dryers with smart features, energy-efficient settings, and automatic detergent dispensers. Clients can personalise every aspect, from cabinetry finishes to layout configurations, ensuring bespoke and exclusive laundry environments,” says Amruth.
Price starts at Rs 2,99,999. Available online.
