This summer, try these fun activities at home

3. DIY BBQ grill

To all the BBQ lovers out there, this one is for you! Cooking in your backyard is one of the best summer activities with your family and friends. Grilling the food and watching a movie or a sport in your backyard, sounds cool right? Here is how you make a grill on your own.

Method

-Take a large-sized tin can and cut lengthy strips around the tin.

-Wrap it with a heavy-duty foil and then add charcoal, pieces of wood and some stones.

-Place this on another tin can, where its length is bigger.

-fire the pit and then, place a correct-sized grill with the ingredients for the dish.