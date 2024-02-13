Last-minute gifting ideas for Valentine's Day 

Valentine’s Day is hours away and if you are among the ones who still haven’t figured out what to gift your partner, fret not, our guide to last-minute gifting options is here to rescue your day. From healthy bakery products to jewellery, here are some of the best options you can choose from.

Lather & Slather British Rose Gift Bag

For those in need of a seriously refreshing treat, The Body Shop’s Lather & Slather British Rose Gift Bag will love their beautiful body head-to-toe. The refreshing Shower Gel is enriched with Community Fair Trade aloe vera from Mexico and the Hand Cream is infused with Community Fair Trade Brazil nut oil and marula oil. The gift box contains a 60ml British Rose Shower Gel, a 50ml British Rose Body Butter and a 30ml British Rose Hand Cream. INR 1,445

The Health Factory

If you're looking for healthy gift options this Valentine's Day, The Health Factory is an excellent choice for those who lead a health-conscious lifestyle. They offer freshly baked bakery products that are free from preservatives and rich in protein. You can choose from a variety of protein-rich breads, Zero Maida Bun, Zero Maida Bombay Pav, and more. These products are available in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, and Bangalore. Give the gift of health to your loved ones this Valentine's Day. INR 195 onwards. Available online.



The Gift Studio’s hampers

Show your love this Valentine's Day with The Gift Studio's unique collection of luxury hampers and beautiful flowers. Each hamper tells a story, from the Queen of Heart Hamper to the Romantic Ritual Gift Box. The Gift Studio offers customisable Love Hampers with fast delivery service. Express your love with a variety of gifts, from fragrant blooms to delectable treats. Make this Valentine's Day extraordinary with luxurious gifts and hampers from The Gift Studio. INR 1,000



L’Oréal Paris’ Beauty Picks

L'Oréal Paris has carefully picked out a range of essential beauty products to help you create an unforgettable look this Valentine's Day. One of the must-haves is the L'Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick, available in nine stunning shades. This lipstick has a long-lasting formula that provides an intense colour payoff while giving your lips a comfortable, matte finish. Whether you prefer a classic red or a subtle nude, this lipstick ensures that your lip colour stays vibrant all day and night. With a flawless, matte pout, you'll feel confident and ready to conquer the day or night. It's the perfect finishing touch to your Valentine's Day makeup look. INR 999



Shivani Awasty’s cutting-edge pieces

Luxury couture and prêt wear label, Shivani Awasty is dedicated to creating contemporary and cutting-edge occasion wear pieces that employ delicate detailing and European sensibilities packed with an oomph factor. From beautifully sculpted gowns to cocktail dresses with intricate details; the designer is all about using contemporary modules to strike a graceful balance between creating chic yet edgy couture with unconventional, fashion-forward elements. Her collections include:

Syren (AW'23): Drawing from mythology and sirens, this range is an ocean-inspired couture line that champions vivid romanticism and high-octane glamour, in bursts of bold jewel tones, sharp hues and a playful symphony of exaggerated shapes.

Celestial (PS’23): Inspired by pastel hues from celestial constellations in the sky and by the sacred geometry in nature, Celestial is a series of beautiful couture creations that are bold, flirtatious and exude sophistication, bringing high-end and glamorous fashion from the runways to you.

Synthesis (AW'22): This collection transcends beyond the basic high-end couture fits with statement-making couture patterns and her signature, cutting-edge silhouettes. The range is dedicated to couture fits that define your personality effortlessly.

