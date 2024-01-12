A comprehensive guide to essential outdoor apparel for trekking, camping, and safari adventures  

Embarking on outdoor activities in India, be it trekking in the upper Himalayas, camping in the Western Ghats, or a safari and photography tour, requires careful consideration of the right apparel. The choice of clothing plays a pivotal role in ensuring comfort and safety and optimizing the overall experience. Here are some tips on essential outdoor apparel tailored for three main activities: trekking and mountain travel, camping and hiking, and safari or photography excursions in India. Venkatesh Maheshwari (Venki), founder of GOKYO Outdoor Clothing and Gear, emphasizes the importance of sustainable, high-quality apparel for a memorable outdoor experience.

The primary rule for all outdoor activities, including trekking, is to use clothing made from quick-dry and high-stretch fabric. Moisture-retaining fabrics like cotton or wool should be avoided. Quick-dry products ensure compactness, easy washing, and overnight use, reducing the need to carry excess clothing. High stretch means less maintenance and more shelf life, promoting sustainability.

Inner Layers & Thermals:

For heat-trapping and wind-breaking, choose insulated quick-dry fabrics of at least 240 gsm weight with 6 percent spandex content. Darker colors aid heat retention. Inner layers are crucial below 10°C, during rest, and for sleeping at high altitudes, preventing mountain sickness.

Outer Layers:

Light windbreakers: use for sun protection. Made of lightweight microfiber, they prevent sunburn and should have enough pockets for accessories.

Shell Outer with Bonded Fleece Jackets: Suitable for temperatures 5°C–20°C. windproof and water-resistant, with inner pockets for accessories.

Down Jackets: compact, detachable hood, essential for temperatures below -5°C to -20°C. Air them out every two months for longevity.

Outdoor Pants:

Recommended: a minimum of three zippered pockets for security.

Avoid waterproof pants in normal weather; use a poncho or rain pants when necessary.

In tropical climates: use dry-fit shorts or ultralight stretch pants.

Regular trekking: quick-dry fabrics with high stretch.

Cold-weather trekking: shell fabric with a light fleece lining for wind resistance and breathability.

Accessories:

Head, hands, neck, and foot protection are vital.

- Daytime: lightweight cap. Colder places: Beanies for better sleep and heat retention.

- Thin gloves for daytime, insulated for nights.

- warmer or buff for temperatures below 15°C.

Footwear:

sturdy, waterproof high-neck boots with ankle support and a high-grip sole.

different soles for the Sahyadris and Himalayas.

- Use clogged sandals as a secondary pair.

In conclusion, choosing the right outdoor clothing for various activities in India involves considering specific requirements. From moisture-wicking base layers to protective outerwear and essential accessories, a well-prepared enthusiast can fully enjoy India's breath-taking landscapes and diverse ecosystems.