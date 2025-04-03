Food and astrology: do the stars influence what we eat?

Astrology has long been used to predict personality traits, relationships, and even career paths—but could it also influence our food choices? Many believe that the zodiac plays a role in our cravings, dining habits, and even how we approach nutrition. Whether you’re a fiery Aries or a dreamy Pisces, your astrological sign might just have a say in what’s on your plate.

Elemental eating: How the zodiac groups influence diet

The twelve zodiac signs are divided into four elements—fire, earth, air, and water—each of which carries distinct food preferences and tendencies.