Caffeine pouches are not as harmless as they look; here's why

Coffee is a holy grail for many in 2025 and while it has pros and cons, some are just safe to avoid. With the rise in more coffee brands and variations, the market has been saturated with coffee hoarders. But a recent growing trend among teenagers in US has caught eyes of health experts and its an alarming concern. This is related to the use of caffeine pouches.
Caffeine pouches are small, smokeless sachets which are placed under the lip and gum to allow the caffeine to be absorbed through the lining of mouth. This offers a far more stimulation than any other regular traditional beverage like coffee or energy drinks. This marks as an easy and faster way to young people seeking an instant blood boost.
Now experts have claimed that the rapid growth and delivery of this product is making it risky. The quick absorption from the pouches can lead to a sudden boost in energy levels and also the urge to have more. They have specifically warned that overconsumption of these can lead to elevated heart rate, disrupted sleep. anxiety, and dependence on the caffeine pouches. In a few cases, high doses of caffeine have resulted in severe health hazards.
Medical professionals have repeatedly shared concerns over teenagers using these stimulants for stress management, study focus, or coping with anxiety. Many experts have noted that young people have low caffeine tolerance, which raises the risk of them ending up in emergency room of a hospital.
These caffeine pouches are convenient and discrete for young people to use as they can carry it in classroom, gym, or tuition classes. The product is currently widely available in Amazon, and also in gas stations or convenience store in the US. The absence of federal age restrictions means minors can purchase them without oversight.
The marketing gimmicks for these come across as youthful and fun but it can cause high risk factor if it becomes a natural step for teenagers. Health experts have repeatedly urged parents to be aware of this and educate their teens to not fall trap of these rising trends. They recommend practising healthier lifestyle habits instead, with a balanced diet and regular exercise.
