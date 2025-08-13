Caffeine pouches are not as harmless as they look; here's why

Caffeine pouches are small, smokeless sachets which are placed under the lip and gum to allow the caffeine to be absorbed through the lining of mouth. This offers a far more stimulation than any other regular traditional beverage like coffee or energy drinks. This marks as an easy and faster way to young people seeking an instant blood boost.

Now experts have claimed that the rapid growth and delivery of this product is making it risky. The quick absorption from the pouches can lead to a sudden boost in energy levels and also the urge to have more. They have specifically warned that overconsumption of these can lead to elevated heart rate, disrupted sleep. anxiety, and dependence on the caffeine pouches. In a few cases, high doses of caffeine have resulted in severe health hazards.

Medical professionals have repeatedly shared concerns over teenagers using these stimulants for stress management, study focus, or coping with anxiety. Many experts have noted that young people have low caffeine tolerance, which raises the risk of them ending up in emergency room of a hospital.