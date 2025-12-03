This well respected watch company expands its Deep Raider Renaissance line with Meteorite and Malachite dials

Favre Leuba has introduced two new interpretations of the Deep Raider Renaissance series, spotlighting distinctive natural materials: the Deep Raider Renaissance Meteorite and the Deep Raider Renaissance Malachite. These editions mark the first time in the brand’s 288-year history that stone dials have been used, bringing meteorite and malachite into the collection as expressive and technically demanding elements. While both models draw aesthetic inspiration from the 1964 Deep Blue, the Renaissance collection embraces the modern design language established in 2024. Together, these uncommon materials bring visual complexity and material storytelling into one of the maison’s hallmark collections
The malachite edition highlights the brand’s focus on specialty materials and careful finishing. The dial is crafted from genuine malachite, a semi-precious mineral known for its vivid green tones and flowing, concentric patterns. Because every slice of this mineral forms in irregular layers, each dial carries a one-of-a-kind visual identity. Working with malachite requires careful handling due to its softness and natural veins. Favre Leuba selects only stable, visually appealing sections of stone before passing them to artisans who cut the material into thin plates, reinforce it where necessary, and polish it at low temperatures to maintain its structural integrity. No two dials look alike.
The meteorite version brings a new material into Favre Leuba’s history: Muonionalusta iron meteorite from northern Sweden. Composed of iron and nickel, with kamacite and taenite, it displays the distinctive Widmanstätten pattern formed over millions of years and revealed through precise slicing and acid treatment. Preparing a meteorite for watchmaking is delicate work. Each sample is assessed for stability before being cut into thin sections, as its high iron content can make it brittle. Craftsmen carefully finish each plate to preserve its extraterrestrial texture while ensuring durability. Adding to its complexity, the watch features a two-part sandwich dial. A perforated top layer sits above a base plate coated in Super-Luminova, allowing light to pour through the cut-out indexes and creating bright, highly legible hour markers. Each Deep Raider Renaissance Meteorite timepiece comes with a certificate of authenticity to ensure that the meteorite used in the timepiece is ethically sourced. No two dials look alike.
Both editions share the technical framework of the Deep Raider Renaissance. They adopt a 40 mm stainless-steel case with 300-meter water resistance, a ceramic unidirectional-rotating bezel, and a sapphire crystal. Inside, the automatic FLD02 movement delivers a 68-hour power reserve and can be viewed through a transparent caseback. Decorative elements such as Côtes de Genève finishing, blued screws, and a skeletonised 4N-toned rotor engraved with the Favre Leuba emblem underscore the attention given to mechanical design.
With the Malachite and Meteorite models, Favre Leuba continues developing a longstanding design lineage while exploring dial materials that connect terrestrial geological formations and cosmic origins.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.