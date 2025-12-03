This well respected watch company expands its Deep Raider Renaissance line with Meteorite and Malachite dials

Engineering the icon: Craft, performance and precision

Both editions share the technical framework of the Deep Raider Renaissance. They adopt a 40 mm stainless-steel case with 300-meter water resistance, a ceramic unidirectional-rotating bezel, and a sapphire crystal. Inside, the automatic FLD02 movement delivers a 68-hour power reserve and can be viewed through a transparent caseback. Decorative elements such as Côtes de Genève finishing, blued screws, and a skeletonised 4N-toned rotor engraved with the Favre Leuba emblem underscore the attention given to mechanical design.

With the Malachite and Meteorite models, Favre Leuba continues developing a longstanding design lineage while exploring dial materials that connect terrestrial geological formations and cosmic origins.