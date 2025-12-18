Birth of time: A new watch brand rises in January 2026 from India

For most of the last century, India’s relationship with fine watches has been complicated: we have admired them, collected them, and paid hefty prices for them. The watches themselves: Swiss, German, occasionally Japanese, have arrived fully formed, bearing histories that predate the Indian republic.

Definition of fine time: Rotoris Monarch

What India has not done is make one. This absence has always been unusual. India has produced engineers, industrialists, and an expanding class of collectors with refined taste. Yet watchmaking, one of luxury’s most insular and tradition-bound industries, has remained firmly elsewhere.

Rotoris, a new watch brand set to launch in January 2026, is attempting to occupy that empty space. It does so without invoking royal ateliers or lost dynasties. Instead, it begins with a more contemporary faith: that engineering competence, disciplined manufacturing, and patience can eventually create legitimacy.

The company is backed by roughly three million dollars from a coalition of Indian founders and investors better known for their work in technology, entertainment, and consumer goods than in horology. Among them are Nikhil Kamath, Vivek Anand Oberoi, and Tanmay Bhat.

Launching in January 2026, Rotoris introduces five collections - Auriqua, Monarch, Astonia, Arvion, and Manifesta. Each draws inspiration from where engineering meets artistry: superyachts, racing machines, Roman architecture, and celestial mechanics- the pursuits that define human ambition.