Birth of time: A new watch brand rises in January 2026 from India

For most of the last century, India’s relationship with fine watches has been complicated: we have admired them, collected them, and paid hefty prices for them. The watches themselves: Swiss, German, occasionally Japanese, have arrived fully formed, bearing histories that predate the Indian republic.
What India has not done is make one. This absence has always been unusual. India has produced engineers, industrialists, and an expanding class of collectors with refined taste. Yet watchmaking, one of luxury’s most insular and tradition-bound industries, has remained firmly elsewhere.
Rotoris, a new watch brand set to launch in January 2026, is attempting to occupy that empty space. It does so without invoking royal ateliers or lost dynasties. Instead, it begins with a more contemporary faith: that engineering competence, disciplined manufacturing, and patience can eventually create legitimacy.
The company is backed by roughly three million dollars from a coalition of Indian founders and investors better known for their work in technology, entertainment, and consumer goods than in horology. Among them are Nikhil Kamath, Vivek Anand Oberoi, and Tanmay Bhat.
Launching in January 2026, Rotoris introduces five collections - Auriqua, Monarch, Astonia, Arvion, and Manifesta. Each draws inspiration from where engineering meets artistry: superyachts, racing machines, Roman architecture, and celestial mechanics- the pursuits that define human ambition.
Although the watch is made in India, the specifications are more Swiss in India. Naturally, Sapphire crystal is the go to for glass as it is anti-scratch and anti-fingerprint properties have been added on to this. There are conventional automatic movements and the company has patented an O-matic movement as well, which will be revealed shortly. Using 316L stainless steel means corrosion will be kept at bay and finally both the detailing and the finishing is expected to be superlative.
The watches arrive with a collector's model symbolising progress and ambition, not just in watchmaking but with modern horology.
Opening in New Delhi, the Rotoris Experience Store will act as an engineering gallery, part design studio, part cultural space, merging machine-inspired aesthetics with storytelling, craft demonstrations, and a community-led approach to modern watch culture.
Prices at time of launch