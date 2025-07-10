Why these celebs can’t get enough of cranberries

From Malibu to Mumbai, one tiny fruit is making a bold mark on celebrity wellness routines — cranberries. Whether it’s their tangy flavor, antioxidant power, or skin-enhancing benefits, US cranberries have won the hearts (and taste buds) of stars like Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, Jennifer Aniston, and Kourtney Kardashian. Known for their commitment to clean living, glowing skin, and fitness-forward lifestyles, these celebrities have made cranberries a regular part of their daily diets.
Malaika Arora likes adding cranberries to her morning oats or pairing them with Greek yogurt for a nourishing start to the day. Shilpa Shetty, who often reinvents Indian dishes with a healthy twist, uses cranberries in festive recipes. Meanwhile, on the international front, Jennifer Aniston enjoys them as a go-to snack packed with skin-loving nutrients, and Kourtney Kardashian frequently highlights their digestive and immunity-boosting properties on her wellness platform.
The popularity of US cranberries is also growing rapidly in Indian kitchens. Stars like Jacqueline Fernandez use them in vegan snack mixes, while Milind Soman praises their natural ability to energize without processed sugar. Home chefs and food bloggers are getting creative and coming up with cranberry chutneys, laddoos, pulihora, and even biryani giving traditional meals a health-forward update with this versatile superfruit. Cranberries are more than just a flavorful ingredient. They are now seen as a holistic lifestyle food which is rich in fibre, vitamin C, and antioxidants. They support urinary tract health, aid digestion, promote clear skin, and boost immunity. All essential for celebrities navigating demanding schedules, travel, and public life.
Whether blended into smoothies, tossed into salads, or simply eaten on the go, cranberries have earned their place in the wellness routines of A-listers around the world. Easy to incorporate and packed with benefits, they’ve become a red-hot favorite for those who want to stay nourished, glowing, and energized naturally.