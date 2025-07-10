Why these celebs can’t get enough of cranberries

Malaika Arora likes adding cranberries to her morning oats or pairing them with Greek yogurt for a nourishing start to the day. Shilpa Shetty, who often reinvents Indian dishes with a healthy twist, uses cranberries in festive recipes. Meanwhile, on the international front, Jennifer Aniston enjoys them as a go-to snack packed with skin-loving nutrients, and Kourtney Kardashian frequently highlights their digestive and immunity-boosting properties on her wellness platform.

The popularity of US cranberries is also growing rapidly in Indian kitchens. Stars like Jacqueline Fernandez use them in vegan snack mixes, while Milind Soman praises their natural ability to energize without processed sugar. Home chefs and food bloggers are getting creative and coming up with cranberry chutneys, laddoos, pulihora, and even biryani giving traditional meals a health-forward update with this versatile superfruit. Cranberries are more than just a flavorful ingredient. They are now seen as a holistic lifestyle food which is rich in fibre, vitamin C, and antioxidants. They support urinary tract health, aid digestion, promote clear skin, and boost immunity. All essential for celebrities navigating demanding schedules, travel, and public life.