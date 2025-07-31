Colour Drenching: The bold interior trend that’s all about one colour

A painting technique where every wall and surface of a room is drenched from high to low in the same colour or variations of it. The whole point of this method is to eliminate visual breaks so the room feels more immersive. It includes walls, ceilings, window trims, built-ins, shelves and even skirting boards. Some interior designers take it a notch higher by colour-matching it with furniture and fabrics for the ultimate monochromatic effect.

One of the many reasons why colour drenching is trending massively now is that it makes the space feel more cohesive and larger. Especially in smaller rooms, this method in naked eye expands the space by removing colour blocks or contrasting lines. That also helps with architectural features like crown molding or wall paneling which stand out in an elegant way. This happens because our eye is no longer distracted by high-contrast colors. Genius right.

Here are a few examples of color drenching: