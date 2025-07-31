Colour Drenching: The bold interior trend that’s all about one colour

Lately, if you have been scrolling through your Instagram or Pinterest feed you may have stumbled upon rooms painted entirely in one bold colour. That's called Colour Drenching, and apparently its the latest design trend taking the interior world by storm. The trend is more than just a single paint color on four walls, its about enhancing you space and making your room feel like a curated vibe.
A painting technique where every wall and surface of a room is drenched from high to low in the same colour or variations of it. The whole point of this method is to eliminate visual breaks so the room feels more immersive. It includes walls, ceilings, window trims, built-ins, shelves and even skirting boards. Some interior designers take it a notch higher by colour-matching it with furniture and fabrics for the ultimate monochromatic effect.
One of the many reasons why colour drenching is trending massively now is that it makes the space feel more cohesive and larger. Especially in smaller rooms, this method in naked eye expands the space by removing colour blocks or contrasting lines. That also helps with architectural features like crown molding or wall paneling which stand out in an elegant way. This happens because our eye is no longer distracted by high-contrast colors. Genius right.
Here are a few examples of color drenching:
Start small- first try it in a powder room or a small space in your house/apartment before committing to a larger space.
Play with multiple tones- sometimes, instead of using only one colour, go for 3-5 tones from the same color family. This will create drama and depth without going completely monochrome.
Mix finishes- always keep in mind to use matte on walls, satin or semi-gloss on trims and cabinets for subtle hint of contrast.
Test lighting- most important in any interior design is the lighting as colour can shift with light. Therefore, always sample paint in the space beforehand and observe from day to night.
