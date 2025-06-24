5 matcha-inspired interiors that will refresh your space and mood

Matcha has taken the internet by storm in 2025. Girls and boys are obsessed with the idea of mindfulness and matcha. The color itself is soothing and brings a sense of peace to mind which has inspired people to incorporate it in their living style now. If you're craving a home refresh that feels both modern and soothing, it’s time to take inspiration from your favorite drink—matcha.
The earthy green hue of this trendy tea has found its way into interior design, creating spaces that feel calm, grounded, and effortlessly stylish. Whether you’re into minimalism or soft maximalism, matcha-inspired interiors are here to steal the spotlight—and your heart.
Imagine light sage cabinets paired with brass hardware, terrazzo countertops, and natural wood accents. A matcha-inspired kitchen feels warm and inviting like your own zen tea bar at home. Add open shelving with artisanal ceramics to complete the look.
Soft green walls paired with linen textures, rattan furniture, and indoor plants create the ultimate calming retreat. Use tonal layering with pistachio, olive, and mint shades for depth without overwhelming the space. Don’t forget a statement matcha-colored sofa as the focal point!
Tile your bathroom in glossy green or soft matte matcha tiles for a spa-like atmosphere. Pair it with white or black accents and eucalyptus-scented candles for a luxurious soak. It's a Pinterest-perfect space that oozes tranquility.
A matcha green accent wall behind a neutral-toned bed frame can instantly elevate your bedroom. Pair with beige or cream textiles, soft lighting, and bamboo details for a nature-inspired, restful vibe that promotes better sleep and stylish serenity.
Give your home office a fresh start with sage green walls or accessories. Matcha tones help reduce visual stress and create a productive yet peaceful environment. Add a green velvet chair or a leafy plant to bring the theme to life.