India’s new chip-enabled E-passports: Application and requirements

India has begun rolling out chip-enabled e-passports in selected cities, sparking curiosity among travelers about whether it is mandatory to switch to the new format immediately. This move represents a significant step forward in travel security and efficiency, offering numerous benefits for individuals traveling abroad for work or leisure.

Are chip-enabled e-passports available in India?

The country officially stepped into the digital travel era with the phased introduction of e-passports embedded with advanced chip technology. These passports are designed to enhance security, speed up immigration procedures, and comply with global standards.