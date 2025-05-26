India’s new chip-enabled E-passports: Application and requirements

India has begun rolling out chip-enabled e-passports in selected cities, sparking curiosity among travelers about whether it is mandatory to switch to the new format immediately. This move represents a significant step forward in travel security and efficiency, offering numerous benefits for individuals traveling abroad for work or leisure.
The country officially stepped into the digital travel era with the phased introduction of e-passports embedded with advanced chip technology. These passports are designed to enhance security, speed up immigration procedures, and comply with global standards.
The upgraded e-passports mark a major improvement over the traditional paper passports currently in use. Launched under the Passport Seva Programme (PSP) 2.0 on 1st April, 2024, the rollout is currently in pilot mode in several passport offices located in cities such as Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Nagpur, Goa, Shimla, Raipur, Amritsar, Jaipur, and Ranchi. The government plans to extend the availability nationwide soon.
So, what exactly is an e-passport? It is a traditional passport booklet embedded with a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip and antenna. This chip securely stores the holder’s biometric data such as fingerprints and a photograph alongside personal information. The e-passport is easily identifiable by a distinctive gold-coloured emblem on its front cover.
Applicants can apply for or renew their passports through the existing Passport Seva online system. If they apply in one of the cities offering e-passports, they will automatically receive the chip-enabled version. Expansion to other regions is expected shortly.
E-passports offer enhanced security through digitally signed biometric data protected by advanced encryption, making forgery or tampering much harder. Additionally, they enable faster, contactless identity checks at immigration, reducing wait times and simplifying the process. Designed according to International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards, these passports ensure global compatibility.
Currently, there is no obligation to replace existing traditional passports; they remain valid until expiration. However, new or renewal applicants in the rollout cities will receive e-passports as part of the updated process.