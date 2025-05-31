Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming NMACC 'India weekend' in New York city

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is set to bring a grand cultural celebration to New York City this September, shining a spotlight on India’s diverse artistic legacy. From 12-14th September, the Lincoln Center will host the NMACC Weekend, a three-day extravaganza showcasing Indian arts, music, dance, and traditions on a global platform. Spearheaded by Nita Ambani, chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, the event aims to bring India's creative spirit to the forefront of international cultural dialogue.

What to expect from the NMACC 'India weekend' in New York?

Founded in 2023, the Mumbai-based NMACC opened with a star-studded launch that paid tribute to Indian craftsmanship. Building on that momentum, this year’s initiative focuses on positioning Indian artists and heritage at the heart of global creativity. “After visiting places like the Lincoln Center and Sydney Opera House with my children, I dreamed of creating a space in India to celebrate our rich culture—from dance and drama to folk art and textiles,” said Nita Ambani.