Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming NMACC 'India weekend' in New York city

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is set to bring a grand cultural celebration to New York City this September, shining a spotlight on India’s diverse artistic legacy. From 12-14th September, the Lincoln Center will host the NMACC Weekend, a three-day extravaganza showcasing Indian arts, music, dance, and traditions on a global platform. Spearheaded by Nita Ambani, chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, the event aims to bring India's creative spirit to the forefront of international cultural dialogue.
Founded in 2023, the Mumbai-based NMACC opened with a star-studded launch that paid tribute to Indian craftsmanship. Building on that momentum, this year’s initiative focuses on positioning Indian artists and heritage at the heart of global creativity. “After visiting places like the Lincoln Center and Sydney Opera House with my children, I dreamed of creating a space in India to celebrate our rich culture—from dance and drama to folk art and textiles,” said Nita Ambani.
The celebration will kick off with the Grand Swagat at Damrosch Park in Lincoln Square. While the full program is yet to be announced, the event promises a vibrant lineup, including a Bollywood dance workshop by choreographer Shiamak Davar, daily yoga sessions with wellness expert Eddie Stern, and a panel discussion on cricket. Renowned artists like Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal, and classical musician Rishab Sharma will also take the stage.
A key highlight of the weekend will be live performances of The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation, a production that originally debuted at the NMACC in Mumbai. In addition, the event will feature Swadesh, Ambani’s handloom initiative, at an exclusive gala evening. This will include a fashion show curated by Manish Malhotra and a special menu designed by celebrity chef Vikas Khanna.
Nita Ambani, a trained Bharatnatyam dancer who first performed in a temple due to her family's modest means, shared that she will also perform on the opening night. For her, this event brings her artistic journey full circle, as she continues her mission to honor and elevate Indian art and artisans on the world stage.