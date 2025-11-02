Here's what Suniel Shetty said about consuming salt and sugar

When host Nikhil Kamath asked if Suniel Shetty consumed sugar at all, he said, "Yes I do because I don't believe in the substitute for sugar. For me, it's either my fruit or my sugar. I like a cup of tea you know, it makes me feel good".

When talking about his salt intake in the podcast episode titled WTF is Health?, the actor shared that he takes salt in his food. "I'd rather have it [salt] sprinkled on top. No pink salt for me, regular salt for me".

Suniel Shetty also talked in detail about what is everyday diet looks like during the podcast. The actor said, "Normally for me at home it's 4 egg whites because I don't like the yellow".

He also shared how he realised that gluten never worked for him. "I realised that gluten is something that never worked for me probably because I came from a background that spoke about rice more than wheat", said Suneil. He further added that dairy doesn't suit him either.