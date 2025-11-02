Here's what Suniel Shetty said about consuming salt and sugar

Actor Suneil Shetty recently appeared on the WTF is? podcast hosted by the co-founder of Zerodha, True Beacon and Gruhas, Nikhil Kamath. The actor shared his diet plan and how sugar and salt play a part in it.
During Suniel Shetty's appearance on entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath's WTF is? podcast, the actor said that sugar and salt both play an important part in his diet and he does not believe in substitutes that claim to be the healthier option.
When host Nikhil Kamath asked if Suniel Shetty consumed sugar at all, he said, "Yes I do because I don't believe in the substitute for sugar. For me, it's either my fruit or my sugar. I like a cup of tea you know, it makes me feel good".
When talking about his salt intake in the podcast episode titled WTF is Health?, the actor shared that he takes salt in his food. "I'd rather have it [salt] sprinkled on top. No pink salt for me, regular salt for me".
Suniel Shetty also talked in detail about what is everyday diet looks like during the podcast. The actor said, "Normally for me at home it's 4 egg whites because I don't like the yellow".
He also shared how he realised that gluten never worked for him. "I realised that gluten is something that never worked for me probably because I came from a background that spoke about rice more than wheat", said Suneil. He further added that dairy doesn't suit him either.
When Nikhil asked him how much protein he takes everyday, Suniel Shetty said, "Probably 4 eggs in the morning, maybe 150 to 200 grams depending on fish or chicken that I eat. And another 150 to 200 grams in the evening. So you're looking at 1,600- 1700 calories.
Suniel made it clear that he loves fruit and dessert and that if he doesn't get dessert after food, he will go crazy. However, no matter what Suniel Shetty eats, his portions are controlled and he is done with dinner by 7 pm.