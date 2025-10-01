Scientists reveal the best music to beat workout fatigue

Scientists have indicated that runners who choose their own tunes can push through higher intensities and maintain focus, even when mentally fatigued. The study notes that participants “can focus better and push through higher intensities, even when mentally fatigued,” highlighting how personal preference plays a big role in performance. Music you love isn’t just enjoyable, it’s a tool that helps your brain trick itself into feeling less tired.

But the benefits aren’t limited to upbeat motivational tracks. Classical music also shows impressive effects, particularly in skill-based or precision exercises. A study published in the International Journal of Sport Studies for Health found that female basketball players who listened to classical music performed better in drills and free-throw shooting compared to those who did not. It seems the rhythm, flow, and structure of classical compositions help coordinate movement and improve focus.