Can acupuncture really relieve back pain? Here’s what science says

How does Acupuncture work?

Theories suggest that acupuncture may release pain-killing chemicals in your muscles and brain. It can also trigger opioid-like substances your body naturally produces or tweak neurotransmitters that flip pain signals on and off. Some even think it sends electromagnetic or biochemical impulses that nudge your body into self-repair mode.

Of course, it’s not magic. You usually will need several sessions to feel lasting its results. Starting weekly and then tapering off as things improve. In the US one session can cost anywhere from $60 to $130, and not all insurance plans cover it.

Safety-wise, acupuncture is generally low-risk when its done by a trained or certified pro. You might walk away with little soreness or a bruise from this treatment. But if you’re pregnant, on blood thinners, or have bleeding issues, make sure to flag that to your acupuncturist. And always remember to insist on sterile and disposable needles.