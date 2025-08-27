Is jeera water the new magic health solution?

Every time you eat or drink something savoury, you would always find a pinch of jeera or cumin powder on the top for garnishing. Be it the home-made raita to the dahi vada, the tastiest phuchka potato mash or even jaljeera, all of them have it. While jeera itself has a very strong roasted savoury flavour, the milder jeera water is often consumed for its health benefits.
You can always prepare a batch of jeera water and keep it in a bottle and drink out of it every day. All you need is 1-2 teaspoons of jeera or cumin seeds and a glass of water. Take whole jeera and soak it in water throughout the night. Strain it the next morning and store it in a bottle. Drink a glass of jeera water on empty stomach every morning. You can also boil the water and then drink it. However keep in mind that overconsumption can have adverse effects on the body and thus it should be limited to one glass a day. Moreover, if you are on serious heath medication, lactating or pregnant then consult your medical expert before consuming.
What properties does jeera water have?
Jeera water is known to have a variety of properties that is beneficial for your health. If you are looking to lose weight, then try drinking a cup because it keeps your appetite in control reducing binge-eating between meals. It also breaks down the fat content of the body and helps you shed those extra kilos. It eases your mind and helps you get a good night’s sleep, although this can only be seen if you drink jeera water regularly. The anti-oxidants present help in acne reduction while leaving you with a glowing skin.
Coming to the main advantages of consuming jeera water, it acts as a catalyst for digestion and helps in reducing bloating and keeping gastric problems in check. Acting as a natural detox, it flushes out harmful toxins from the body. Grounding your immune system, jeera water cools down the stomach, reducing heart burns and acidity. For those with blood sugar, tries to keep the levels balanced. Jeera is also a good source of iron and is often recommended to those who are anemic. It also forms a strong ingredient in home-made kadha which relieves you of the unwanted cough and cold.
With all these properties, jeera water is a natural source of staying fit and keeping your health check box ticked.
