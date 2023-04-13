The eco-conscious choice: How beauty brands can solve the industry's packaging problem

Between the COVID-19 years, 2020 to early 2021, beauty brands moved towards producing eco-conscious cosmetics as consumers eliminated the word ‘chemical’ from their skin vocabulary. Brands started tossing around‘sustainablity’ and ‘organic’ on hoardings, ads and even social media posts without making any real effort to cut their carbon footprint with respect to packaging.

However, it takes more than high-quality plastic bottles equipped with pumps and calligraphic brand names to appease a beauty nerd. You can strike the right cord with these skin and makeup enthusiasts now only if your brand contributes, if not, takes at least some genuine steps towards eco-packaging.

Also Read: Prepare for rough summer months with these newly launched hair and skincare products

A fairly new concept to the Indian scene, eco-packaging is the next big thing to shake (and wake) the beauty and makeup stalwarts. We spoke to experts at WOW Skin Science, known for their sustainably-sourced products, to understand what eco-packaging holds in store for consumers and why it is the need of the hour.

Focus on individual contribution

The experts at WOW recommend that instead of getting overwhelmed by the magnitude of change consumers need to adapt to reduce their carbon footprint, they should take baby steps. Start with the basics. Change one or two products in their beauty cart to begin their eco-conscious journey. “These changes can not only reduce greenhouse gas emissions but also save money and improve quality of life,” they say.

Alongside, Richa Gupta, an expert from the brand's innovation team, recommends companies build a reward system for any time a consumer makes a conscious beauty choice.“We understand that sustainable packaging can sometimes be more expensive, and we believe that it's important to reward customers who choose to make a positive impact on the environment. By incentivizing sustainable behaviour, we believe that we can create a culture of sustainability that benefits both the planet and our communities, ” she suggests.

Make sustainable choices a habit

Speaking on encouraging consumers and their sustainable purchases, Gupta believes that beauty and makeup brands, especially in India, can lead by example. “There are several strategies that companies can use to promote sustainable choices and make it easier for customers to adopt a waste-free policy. One approach is to provide education and resources that help customers understand the impact of their choices on the environment.”

At the same time, brands should also get candid with their customers on what goes into their packaging, just like they do for their concoctions and give them the chance to choose. If the consumer refuses to pick their product off the shelf, brands should re-think their packaging and its life cycle.

Give packaging a sustainable upgrade

Enquiring on what kind of packaging material best suits the works of the beauty industry, Gupta identified that anything from “glass, biodegradable plastics, metal, plant-based materials, and refillable packaging” can do the job.

“These materials offer a range of benefits, such as being easily recyclable, biodegradable, compostable, or reusable. By using these sustainable packaging options, companies can help reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills and contribute to a cleaner, healthier planet," she concludes.

Also Read: Ashwagandha, an ingredient to boost and preserve collagen in your skin: Experts

Mail: muskankhullar@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @muskankhullar03