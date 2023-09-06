Biossance and Skin Story, renowned clean beauty brands, expand in the Indian market [DEETS]

Thanks to celebrities, influencers and content creators, skincare brands across the globe are eyeing India as a hot new market. With the best sunscreens, foundation formulas and moisturisers available at the tip of our fingers, it is safe to say that we are spoilt for choice. The latest entrants to this endless list happen to be Biossance and Dubai-based Skin Story.

Often touted as clean beauty brands, these two skin labels are quite popular with international celebrities and influencers. While Skin Story has expanded its presence to Mumbai, you can splurge on Biosssance’s best sellers by visiting a Sephora website or store near you.

For the unversed, Skin Story is a major beauty, cosmetic and high-performance personal care brand with non-toxic, sustainable and fragrance-free makeup products. The existing product catalogue features multi-sticks that can glam up your everyday looks in one instance. Further, they also have drama mascara and lash-brow serum for those girl brunches.

Founded by two sisters, Nidhi and Rashi Sethi, the brand hails from Dubai, UAE and it is all set to compete with other international and even Indian homegrown brands in Mumbai.

Talking about the expansion, Nidhi said, "We're thrilled to bring Skin Story to Mumbai, a city known for its vibrant diversity and love for beauty and wellness. Our journey started with a genuine need for clean, high-quality beauty products that suit all skin tones and types. Now, we're excited to share the same beauty empowerment with our fellow Mumbaikars."

As goes Biossance, a brand actively promoted by global ambassador Reese Witherspoon, it launched in India last month and some of its bestsellers like the Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil, Squalane + Amino Aloe Gentle Cleanser and Squalane + Omega Repair Deep Hydration Moisturizer have already grabbed the attention of our go-to skincare experts.

Skinstory: INR 3,600 onwards and Biossance: INR 1,500 onwards. Available in stores and online.