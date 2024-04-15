Green tea and its benefits

Centuries later, with the growth of Buddhism, tea became an integral part of the rigorous lives of the monks. It was the only form of nourishment allowed to meditating monks. Which tea was this? It wasn’t Earl Grey or English Breakfast, nor was it Masala Chai - it was the simple and humble green tea - because it kept the monks nourished as well as mindfully alert!

Today, the world is re-discovering the immense and multiple benefits of drinking green tea. Much more than its delicate flavour and mellow taste, green tea offers a treasure trove of therapeutic properties that promote overall well-being. While scientific research continues to unravel the mysteries of this wonderful beverage, there are some key benefits of drinking green tea that are backed by scientific research and centuries of traditional wisdom!

Antioxidant Powerhouse

Green tea is rich in polyphenols, particularly catechins, potent antioxidants that scavenge harmful free radicals in the body.

These antioxidants help protect cells from oxidative damage, reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative disorders.

Heart Health

Regular consumption of green tea has been linked to improved cardiovascular health, including reduced levels of LDL cholesterol and triglycerides.

The catechins in green tea may help prevent the oxidation of LDL cholesterol, thereby lowering the risk of atherosclerosis and heart disease.

Weight Management

Green tea contains compounds that can boost metabolism and promote fat oxidation, aiding in weight loss and management.

Catechins and caffeine work synergistically to enhance thermogenesis and increase energy expenditure, facilitating calorie burning.

Brain Boost

The unique combination of compounds in green tea, including catechins and L-theanine, may enhance cognitive function and protect against age-related cognitive decline.

Regular consumption of green tea has been associated with improved memory, attention, and overall brain health.

Anti-inflammatory Properties

Green tea possesses potent anti-inflammatory properties that can help alleviate inflammation in the body.