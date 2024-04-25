Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for April 26 - May 2

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)
Ask your guardian angels to help ease your load. Working too many hours alone can make you sick. This is not the time to impress others, but to work smart. Your worry about the future is unnecessary. Focus only on the positive outcome. Release all feelings of regret and guilt. You are free to move on in life. Lucky colour: Royal blue
TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)
Release the past. There is a more enriching future coming. Release your attachment to the outcome. Consider taking a more uplifting approach. There is so much to be grateful for. There is financial success and a promise of a happy life ahead. A well-deserved, rich and rewarding family life is foreseen. Lucky colours: Pink
GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)
You have invested wisely, both in your personal and professional lives. Now wait for the rewards. Review your progress and make plans for your next move. Do what you love. This is a time of personal growth in your career or artistic endeavours. Working with others in a cooperative manner will ease your load. Make bold and ambitious choices. Lucky colours: Orange, rust brown
CANCER (June 21 - July 22)
This phase of your life will pass with grace and confidence. Don’t give up, and never give in. Forgive those who have offended you, as your class is above others. Your will power may intimidate others. Surround yourself with positive vibes, gurus and teachers. Consider taking an alternative approach. Lucky colour: Sunrise yellow
LEO (July 23 - August 22)
There is so much to accomplish in life. Make a detailed plan and act accordingly. It’s not necessary that you receive happiness and abundance the way you expect. You will attract only what’s best for you. Plan, manifest and surrender. Those in a toxic relationship should move on. Time heals all wounds. Lucky colours: Light brown, sea green
VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)
Be the king of communication. Keep your eyes on the big picture; leave the details to others. Experience will lead to success. Your genuine concern for others will be highly appreciated. A new emotional experience with someone you like will bloom. What you wish for will appear. So, choose wisely. Lucky colours: Golden, rainbow colours
LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)
There will be a very happy ending with the karmic cycle coming to a full circle. This will heighten spiritual growth and insights. New resources — money, time, or support — will appear. Follow your heart. Your love for home and family will keep you safe and content. Lucky colour: Teal green
SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)
It’s time to celebrate hard work and relationships. Moving into a new house with your loved ones, buying a new car, or buying other expensive items for your family is a great achievement. Life is coming to a full circle. Staying grounded and spiritual will be rewarded. Plan your future. Release regret and embrace the opportunity for happiness. Lucky colours: Cream, off-white, sparkling white
SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)
For those in love or seeking love, this week is promising. Beware of people who will be upset with you during this phase. There are chances of an evil eye and backbiting. Don’t be complacent if you wish to ease this situation. Seek guidance. There is a light at the end of the tunnel. For those seeking a job opportunity, travel or relocation, it is on the cards. Lucky colours: Silver, white and light blue
CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)
A vacation with family or friends is on the cards. A happy announcement regarding relationships will keep you and everyone in high spirits. It’s time to act upon your plans as you will be rewarded. An act of kindness will balance your karmas. You have all the reasons to thank God and his creation. Lucky colours: Light purple, magenta
AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)
Welcome to a new phase of your life. Start with a forgiving and compassionate review of your past. Take the leap of faith and welcome all the opportunities that follow. Your life will change for the better, provided you listen to your heart. New opportunities for happiness will follow. Lucky colours: Pista green, aqua blue
PISCES (February 19 - March 20)
A new emotional situation will arise. Socialise and meet people during this phase. Thrive through the power of positive thinking. Your success will inspire many. Don’t give up on those who love you. Love attracts love. As long as two people heal each other when they meet, it’s a soul connection. Lucky colours: Red, yellow