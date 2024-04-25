Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for April 26 - May 2

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

Ask your guardian angels to help ease your load. Working too many hours alone can make you sick. This is not the time to impress others, but to work smart. Your worry about the future is unnecessary. Focus only on the positive outcome. Release all feelings of regret and guilt. You are free to move on in life. Lucky colour: Royal blue

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Release the past. There is a more enriching future coming. Release your attachment to the outcome. Consider taking a more uplifting approach. There is so much to be grateful for. There is financial success and a promise of a happy life ahead. A well-deserved, rich and rewarding family life is foreseen. Lucky colours: Pink



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

You have invested wisely, both in your personal and professional lives. Now wait for the rewards. Review your progress and make plans for your next move. Do what you love. This is a time of personal growth in your career or artistic endeavours. Working with others in a cooperative manner will ease your load. Make bold and ambitious choices. Lucky colours: Orange, rust brown

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

This phase of your life will pass with grace and confidence. Don’t give up, and never give in. Forgive those who have offended you, as your class is above others. Your will power may intimidate others. Surround yourself with positive vibes, gurus and teachers. Consider taking an alternative approach. Lucky colour: Sunrise yellow

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

There is so much to accomplish in life. Make a detailed plan and act accordingly. It’s not necessary that you receive happiness and abundance the way you expect. You will attract only what’s best for you. Plan, manifest and surrender. Those in a toxic relationship should move on. Time heals all wounds. Lucky colours: Light brown, sea green

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Be the king of communication. Keep your eyes on the big picture; leave the details to others. Experience will lead to success. Your genuine concern for others will be highly appreciated. A new emotional experience with someone you like will bloom. What you wish for will appear. So, choose wisely. Lucky colours: Golden, rainbow colours