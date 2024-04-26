Six natural hair care products to check out this summer

Soaring temperatures leaving your hair frizzy, dry and oily? Check out these natural ingredient-infused hair care products to keep your hair healthy this summer.
The newly launched Amla Shikakai Shampoo by Dharishah Ayurveda checks your list of making the hair stronger from the roots. For all those suffering from hair fall problems, Amla is your go-to ingredient where as shikakai adds the much-needed shine which is increasingly lacking in hair today due to the high temperatures.
Available: Online
Price: Rs 499
Why only use a mask for your face when regular usage of a mask can help return all the nutrients to your hair and remove its dullness. Check out this Sulphate Free Hair Mask from Recode Studios. It works on all hair types and helps in repairing, strengthening, moisturizing and controlling dandruff and hair fall.
Available: Online
Price: Rs 595
The principles of Ayurveda have from time immemorial used various unconventional ways for treating the body. With natural ingredients like thyme and turmeric it promotes hair growth, volume and vibrancy.
Available: Online
Price: Rs 589
One of the most wanted features in the hair is, of course, the shine. Those wanting to have smooth hair, reduced tangles, visible shine, moisturised strands and hair protection from dryness and breakage can check out Traya’s Shine Leave-in Serum.
Available: Online
Price: Rs 1100
Thought oiling your hair is a tedious task? Then remember its benefits! For fighting several signs of damaged hair like dandruff, dullness, and slowing grey hair, you can check out Nature Spell’s Rosemary Oil. The brand which just ventured in the Indian market is already winning hearts with its diverse range of natural products like this one made with rosemary, almond and sunflower oils.
Available: Online
Price: Rs 750
Stop your scalp itches and dandruff with Hemtattva’s Herbal Scalp Itching & Dandruff Control Shampoo made with the unique combination of marigold and ginger. The natural ingredients soothe the skin over your scalp and provide it the much-needed relief from itchiness. This helps in improving the overall health of your scalp and thereby makes the hair stronger.
Available: Online
Price: Rs 310