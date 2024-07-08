Do you have Panda eyes?

Firstly lets get down to some of the basic causes of dark circles:

Lack of proper intake of water: for those of you who love to store toxins in your body start with atleast 10-12 glasses of water in your daily intake.

You need to also check on internal problems with haemoglobin levels and get an appointment with your local GP to see if there is any internal weakness for which you may have to take vitamin supplements. This, however can also be substituted with a high-protein and balanced diet.

Genetic causes: many times the reason for dark circles is genetics, in which case you will not be able to get rid of it but once worked on properly, will be able to reduce them by less than 50 per cent.

Sleeplessness: for the night owls who party hard, smoke and drink, it can enhance dark circles so balance that out with your lifestyle.

Stress: most people who are stressed out also have sleep problems — either they suffer from disturbed sleep, and toss and turn whole night or due to overthinking, don’t get to sleep properly and wake up groggy.

Lack of proper diet: junk, heavy preservative food and lack of fresh salads in diet can also cause the skin to look sallow and give you dark circles.

Prolonged illness: when recovering from a long illness, dark circles could begin to appear due to internal weakness.

Computer hours: long hours infront of the computer can be harrowing for the eyes and can lead to eye stress and dark circles.Cup your eyes in your palms every hour to relax eye muscles and improve blood circulation.