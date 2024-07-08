Do you have Panda eyes?

I have seen some of the most stunning women have their skins completely ruined by dark circles. Firstly they make you look much older than what you actually are and also give you an ill looking face.
Before we even begin this natural journey let me tell you that dark circles take time to cure and require a disciplined regular skin and health care program so do not expect the magic to happen overnight.
Firstly lets get down to some of the basic causes of dark circles:
Lack of proper intake of water: for those of you who love to store toxins in your body start with atleast 10-12 glasses of water in your daily intake.
You need to also check on internal problems with haemoglobin levels and get an appointment with your local GP to see if there is any internal weakness for which you may have to take vitamin supplements. This, however can also be substituted with a high-protein and balanced diet.
Genetic causes: many times the reason for dark circles is genetics, in which case you will not be able to get rid of it but once worked on properly, will be able to reduce them by less than 50 per cent.
Sleeplessness: for the night owls who party hard, smoke and drink, it can enhance dark circles so balance that out with your lifestyle.
Stress: most people who are stressed out also have sleep problems — either they suffer from disturbed sleep, and toss and turn whole night or due to overthinking, don’t get to sleep properly and wake up groggy.
Lack of proper diet: junk, heavy preservative food and lack of fresh salads in diet can also cause the skin to look sallow and give you dark circles.
Prolonged illness: when recovering from a long illness, dark circles could begin to appear due to internal weakness.
Computer hours: long hours infront of the computer can be harrowing for the eyes and can lead to eye stress and dark circles.Cup your eyes in your palms every hour to relax eye muscles and improve blood circulation.
So how do we combat them? How do we look younger and most of all how do we even out our complexions?
For all of you who have internal problems arising due to weakness, poor diets or irregular lifestyles, you know exactly how to change it. It can be done by taking less stress, incorporating yoga and meditation or by pursuing your hobby atleast three times a week. It will change the way you look and feel.
Vitamin supplements are often needed and I would recommend Vitamin B and C which help repair and improve the skin texture. Citrus fruits like oranges lemons, kiwi, apricots and melons have high contents of Vitamin C and should be included in your diet.
You can also follow the following skin care tips that will help reduce panda eyes in no time at all:
Massage: mix coconut and almond oil and massage gently in circular motion around the eyes. Leave on for about an hour. This should be followed daily.
Eye Pack
Ground fresh coconut
A few drops of lemon juice
2 tsp grated cucumber
1 tsp fresh cream
3 tsp China clay
You can also make the following eye mask that will positively lighten dark circles if used regularly. My suggestion is that you make the mask and keep it in the fridge.It will easily last upto one week without going bad. Mix all these ingredients together and keep in the fridge. Cover the eyes with cotton gauge and apply the mask over it taking care that the pack does not drip into the eyes.
You can lie down in a cool place and relax.This should ideally be placed on the eyes for a minimum of 20 minutes before washing off with milk and then water.
Tomato Eye Toner
Mix lemon juice and fresh tomato juice and massage the eye area with this daily. Leave the toner on for about 20 minutes and wash with coconut water.
Grated Potato
Raw grated potato or even cold raw potato slices have proven to have lightening effects on the skin. I have used this ingredient many a times and observed positive results where it has lightened the dark circles.
Herb Teas
Most of us have smartened up and realised the vagaries of too much tea and coffee.We have switched over to healthier substitutes like herb teas and non sugary drinks. For those of you who hail from the smarter lot, never throw herb tea bags in the bin but keep them refrigerated. Use these on the eyes especially after doing an eye massage. Chamomile tea bags are wonderful for this and have proved to lighten the eye area drastically!
With these wonderful natural recipes you are now geared up to reduce dark circles but let me warn you that no skin care routine, whatever you may be trying to achieve, can be complete without its mag cal ingredient and that is regularity and discipline, so start right away!