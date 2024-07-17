Level up Your skincare game with these 5 new serums

Having a tough time checkin on your skin and hair during the summer-monsoon seasons? Here's your guide to some new launch serums that would put an end to all your skin woes.
Come Monsoons and your hair needs extensive care else they tend to become frizzy and unmanageable. Check out Suroskie's Advanced Glass Hair Serum SPF 25 which helps you nourish your hair and fight all related problems including split ends, dullness, dryness, and more.
Keep your skin moisturised and radiant with the Jeannot Ceuticals Intense Hydrating Serum. The uniqueness of this product is reflected in its plant-based ingredients which help trigger the natural defense system of the skin against all skin-related problems.
Would you want to pursue a retinol treatment for your skin? Then let the Retinol Fast Release Wrinkle Reducing Night Serum from Kiehl’s India come to your rescue. Let the night serum do their magic and you will be all wrinkle –free in a matter of days.
Hairfall is one of the major concerns today. Stress, long hours of work, pollution and several other parameters are reasons for frequent hair fall. Check out The Derma Co's 20% Actives Peptide-Stem Cell Hair Growth Serum which helps in boosting the natural cycle's of hair growth and you do not have to worry about hair breakage again.
Give your face a fruity treat with the Aragma Vitamin C + Face Serum. Packed with the richness of Vitamin C, Vitamin E and green tea extract, it helps in combating pollution and sunlight and keeps your face looking fresh and healthy with an added glow.
