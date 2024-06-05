Three new budget-friendly products to achieve the perfect summer glow

Looking for a shortcut to grow your hair? Plum has got your back with their Rosemary & 3% Redensyl Hair Growth Serum! This hair serum product aims to get to the 'root' of the problem. With a unique blend of 3% Redensyl, 4% Anagain and 3% Baicapil, all proven to stimulate hair growth, the product is also loaded with rosemary and ginseng that promotes circulation and strengthens hair follicles. Suitable for all scalp types, lightweight and non-sticky this serum is free from steroids and parabens. ₹799. Available online.