Three new budget-friendly products to achieve the perfect summer glow

Summer glow-ups can be tough especially if you’re running on a budget. But you deserve to glow as much as the next person! We’ve compiled a list of three newly launched beauty products all under INR 1000.
Looking for a shortcut to grow your hair? Plum has got your back with their Rosemary & 3% Redensyl Hair Growth Serum! This hair serum product aims to get to the 'root' of the problem. With a unique blend of 3% Redensyl, 4% Anagain and 3% Baicapil, all proven to stimulate hair growth, the product is also loaded with rosemary and ginseng that promotes circulation and strengthens hair follicles. Suitable for all scalp types, lightweight and non-sticky this serum is free from steroids and parabens. ₹799. Available online.
Breakouts can be an absolute menace. Those little bumps make the difference between a good day and a bad one. But fear not, Hyphen is here to save your skin. This cleanser keeps all acne-causing bacteria away. Made with ingredients like Salicylic acid, Zinc PCA, Witch Hazel and Biosaccharides, this product is a good pick for its antibacterial, non-drying formula. ₹299. Available online.
Having a signature scent is best thing you can do for your summer glow-up and we’ve got just the scent for you. With top notes of Mandarin and Blood Orange and hints of Honey, Jasmine, Caramel, Red by Ludic's is more than just fragrance; its a vibe! ₹999. Available online.