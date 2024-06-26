Five must-have monsoon skincare essentials in your bag

With monsoons knocking on your door, your skin needs extra care for the weather transition and its associated problems. Here's a quick list of must-haves for this weather and what more- all of these easily fit in your bag and can be portable for your monsoon vacays too.

1. Colour your cheeks 

To combat dullness in the face, you can check out these super cute Sweet Cheeks Liquid Blush from Praush Beauty which come in four wonderful shades. Use Raspberry Tart, Mauve Poppins, Coral Crunchy or Caramel Glaze which adds a shine to your skin by hydrating it and enhanching the natural glow from within. It’s non-drying formula allows your skin to not crack and feel dry. It high pigmentation level gives you a coloured tint that lasts for long.

Price : Rs 750

Available online.  

2. The Spice Cleanser 

This brand knows how to blend age old care tips for modern skincare problems. Even during the heaviest downpour, Old School Rituals keeps your spirit alive by giving you a glowing skin with its Arrack of Indian Spices Cleansing Nectar. This face wash is particularly suitable for oily and acne prone skin. It uses the properties of spices like cinnamon, cardamom, clove, nutmeg and more to offer an organic way to combat skin issues.

Price : Rs 950

Available online.

3. Control the Frizz 

With monsoon a very common problem faced by all is the excessive frizz in the hair. Trying to aggressively getting rid of it by brushing might also lead to hair fall. To have a frizz-free hair this season, you can check out Schwarzkopf Professional's OSiS+ Glow, which is lightweight, resists humidity, gives off a radiant shine, and made with safe ingredients.

Price : Rs 1500

Available online

4. Sun Protection 

While stepping out of your houses, you may still apply a coat of sunscreen even during the monsoons. Let the Ray Rescue Invisible Sunscreen SPF 50 from Nourish Mantra be your guide this season. Its super comfortable formula helps you not feel the stickiness or oiliness of regular sunscreens.

Price : Rs 599

Available online

5. Glowing Skin 

Apart from keeping your face and hair protected during the monsoons, it is equally important to keep your body hydrated. Let the Mintree Fantasea Body Butter come to your rescue with its cermaides, anti-oxidants, botanicals which helps to repair and protect your skin during the weather.

Price: Rs 1360

Available online

