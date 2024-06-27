Gen-Z makeup kit: For a fresh & flawless look

When it comes to makeup, Gen-Z values affordability, versatility, and products that enhance their natural beauty while allowing creative freedom. Whether you're a makeup novice or a budding beauty guru, here’s a list of must-have products that perfectly cater to your beauty aesthetic.
Colour-coded
MARS Cosmetics Matte Lipsticks Box Set of 3 is an absolute steal for Gen-Z. Affordable yet high-quality, these lipsticks provide various shades perfect for any occasion. Each box is colour-coded with lipsticks that glide on smoothly with a creamy formula and dry down to a matte finish. The one-swipe pigmentation ensures a vibrant look with minimal effort.
Price: INR 447. Avaialble online.
Matte & shimmer
The Body Shop Freestyle Multi-Tasking Colour is perfect for those who love experimenting with their look. It offers buildable pigments that can be used on lips, cheeks, and eyes, available in both matte and shimmer finishes. Infused with Community Fair Trade organic virgin coconut oil, it moisturises while providing a non-sticky, lightweight feel.
Price: INR 1,395. Available online.
Add sparkle
Swiss Beauty Eye Sparkle Sketch Liner is essential for those who love a bit of sparkle in their makeup routine. With its fine-tip applicator, it allows for precision whether you want a subtle line or a bold look. The formula is quick-drying, smudge-proof, and waterproof, ensuring all-day wear without the need for touch-ups.
Price: INR 299. Available online.
Flawless & long-lasting
Insight Pore Minimizer Primer creates a smooth base for makeup. It minimises the appearance of pores and fine lines, ensuring your makeup goes on flawlessly and lasts longer. Its lightweight, gel formula makes it comfortable for all-day wear.
Price: INR 365. Available online.
For the goddess in you
For a natural, ‘no-makeup’ makeup look, the SUGAR Goddess Of Flawless BB Cream is a game-changer. This medium coverage BB cream evens out skin tone, provides sun protection, and leaves a matte finish. Its lightweight, mousse texture blends effortlessly and stays non-cakey throughout the day.
Price: INR 799. Available online.