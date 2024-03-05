Fenty Beauty by Rihanna makes its long-awaited debut in India

The much-coveted launch of Fenty Beauty in India is finally here. Ever since Rihanna launched it in 2017, Indian makeup enthusiasts have been anticipating its entry into the country. Now, the brand will make its debut in the Indian market on March 7.

The brand has received appreciation for its commitment to inclusivity. Rihanna, the founder, envisioned a brand where everyone feels seen and celebrated. This translates into high-quality makeup designed for a wide range of skin tones and types, including those that have traditionally been underserved by the beauty industry. The brand offers innovative products that work for all skin types, allow for easy layering and come in a wide array of flattering shades.

“Fenty Beauty was created so that people everywhere would be included. Expanding to India is so exciting because the more people that can feel beautiful, recognized and empowered, no matter their ethnicity, culture, skin tone or style the better,” said Rihanna.