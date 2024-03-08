Women's Day 2024: Juicy Chemistry & Mommy Shots by Amrita come together for a unique campaign, Scars are Beautiful

Era Vashishta, the mother of a two-and-a-half-year-old, shares her story, “I was diagnosed with chronic PCOD when I was 28, which got me very scared as to whether or not I would ever get pregnant or have a baby. I never thought of motherhood before this. Because of the PCOD it made me want to be a mom, because I thought maybe it might not happen. After which, I became a mom and everything changed. As soon as I met my baby that’s when I knew this is someone I want to protect for the rest of my life; the love is unconditional. It was so scary and overwhelming, but once you hang on to all these feelings you wouldn’t have it any other way; I’d never not want to be a mom. My scars are my tiger stripes, because I think I draw a lot of power from them. I’m a mom and this body gave birth to a life, which is what makes me bigger, it makes me a tiger.”

Megha Asher, the co-founder of Juicy Chemistry, on the partnership with Mommy Shots and the impact on body positivity through the campaign, says, “At Juicy Chemistry, we believe in promoting self-love and body positivity, and we are thrilled to partner with Mommy Shots for this unique campaign. Through this powerful photo series, we hope to inspire and empower women to embrace their bodies, and scars not just physical but emotional ones as well, and celebrate their unique journeys of motherhood. As mothers ourselves, we understand the challenges that come with motherhood and the impact it can have on a woman's body and self-perception. We hope that this campaign will help shift the narrative and encourage women to see their bodies as beautiful and strong, no matter their shape or size. Together, we can create a more inclusive and diverse representation of beauty and promote self-love and acceptance for all women."

Amrita Samant, founder of Mommyshots, who conceptualised and shot the campaign says, “In my world of photography, motherhood, babies and art, creating something meaningful that helps change the world obsessed with perfection was very close to my heart. We want to redefine beauty with every line and every scar that spells resilience strength and a unique journey, we want to go beyond the surface with this campaign. They’re more than blemishes, they’re badges of honour; they are tender and timeliness. I am super proud of the 11 women who came forward to normalise what the society has for far too long considered unsightly.”